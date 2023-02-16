Borders College is officially one of UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing!

@BordersCollege has officially been named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing (2023) by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work to determine the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list.

The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security.

Borders College has excellent support structures in place to support all these areas, and this is why our employees believe it’s a great place to work.

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK said:

“At the heart of every organisation are its people and looking after their wellbeing should be much more than a package of impressive perks on a careers website. We know when employees feel genuinely contented and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive. “A huge congratulations to Borders College for making this prestigious list.”

Borders College Principal and CEO Pete Smith commented:

“I am delighted that this award recognises the approach we take in our staff wellbeing at Borders College. More than ever before, employers need to recognise that employees require more than just job satisfaction. I am proud that our culture reflects this.”

Head of HR at Borders College Debbie Kerr added:

“We work hard through our generous terms and conditions, our leadership approach which focuses on the individual, our management structures and our Wellbeing Group, which is made up of staff volunteers, to ensure that we are doing everything we can to respond to the wellbeing needs of our staff.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Founded by business journalists Robert Levering and Milton Moskowitz, they are built on the belief that great employee experiences are better for people, for business and for the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

