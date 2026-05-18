Relaunching a Papermaking qualification for the 21st century

The Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI) is pleased to announce the launch of the SIAS Level 2 Certificate Fundamentals of Paper Technology, a qualification for the UK Paper Industry that will train the operators of today and provide greater security for the industry of tomorrow.

Like many UK manufacturing businesses, the Paper sector is facing a challenge with long-serving experts leaving the industry and there is a need to replace this valuable resource.

To address this issue CPI has established an apprenticeship scheme for Papermakers. The comprehensive Level 3 programme brings together core papermaking skills with broader process and manufacturing knowledge, helping to strike the right balance between technical expertise and wider industry understanding.

The Papermaking content is well established but needs to be updated for a developing industry, and a working group was formed to review the entire curriculum across both Level 2 and 3.

The aim of the revised Certificate is to provide learners with a structured introduction to the papermaking industry, including the main raw materials, chemicals and processes used to make paper, and the stages of production and quality control. The qualification develops learners’ knowledge of how operations affect product quality, safety, environmental performance and sustainability, and introduces the key legal, regulatory and health and safety responsibilities associated with working in the sector.

Commenting on this development, Andy Barnetson, CPI’s Executive Director – Competitiveness said:

“We are delighted to be launching this important Papermaking qualification. This approach supports both apprentices and employers by developing practical, future ready capability. This qualification is an important step in securing the training and career opportunities for the future of this important industry.”

Steve Smith, Managing Director at SIAS, commented on the successful collaboration:

“SIAS are incredibly proud to have been selected by the Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI) to develop this new suite of modern, regulated qualifications for the paper industry.

Working closely with the CPI and leading employers across the sector has enabled us to create qualifications that genuinely reflect the skills and knowledge required in today’s modern paper industry, while also providing the consistency, portability, and quality assurance that global employers need.

Being close to industry and responsive to employer need is a real strength of SIAS, and I’m hugely proud of the work our team has delivered on this project. We’re excited about the positive impact these qualifications will have in supporting skills development and the future workforce across the important industrial sector.”