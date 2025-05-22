Latest News

From education to employment

Borders College recognised in UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™ 2025 List!

Borders College May 22, 2025
0 Comments
@BordersCollege has officially been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™ 2025 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

The College ranked 78th in the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development large companies list which recognises companies making employee development a key part of company culture. 

The listed workplaces offer employees the chance to better themselves, to learn new skills, and to progress within the organisation. By being included in the List, the companies have demonstrated they understand that development is not one-size fits all, and they actively support every single employee to undertake their own tailored journey of growth. Because of this, their people are fuelled by a sense of purpose, feel valued by their employer, and give their best to the organisation.

Borders College’s inclusion on this exclusive list officially acknowledges the ongoing commitment to development, innovation and employee growth.

Debbie Kerr, Director of People Services at Borders College, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where every colleague is supported, empowered, and encouraged to grow both personally and professionally.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, said:

“Development is all about looking forward – it shows a commitment to an employee’s long-term potential. It helps individuals feel appreciated and plays a vital role in shaping a strong company culture.”

“Congratulations to Borders College for being part of our 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces for Development List.”

To compile the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development List, Great Place To Work® reviewed each company’s culture, benefits, approach to leadership and development, alongside anonymous responses from employees. These data insights are then used to benchmark each company’s employee value proposition against the culture employees actually experience. Only the businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The college is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

At Borders College, we prioritise the well-being and success of its students. The college offers a wide range of support services. These services ensure that students receive the help they need to excel academically and personally.

Published in: Education News | FE News
Borders College

