Borders College sets out six-strategy roadmap to deliver ambitious Vision 2030

Borders College has unveiled a comprehensive set of strategies designed to strengthen learner success, support regional skills and fuel economic growth as part of its long-term Vision 2030 plan.

The vision outlines a major shift toward aligning the curriculum with regional workforce needs, expanding support for positive learner destinations, and increasing collaboration with local businesses to encourage innovation and commercial opportunities. The college also reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, setting a clear path toward achieving Net Zero by 2045. Investment in modern estates and advanced digital technology will underpin efforts to enhance learning and improve operational efficiency.

To deliver these goals, Borders College has published six interconnected strategies covering Skills and Enterprise, People, Digital and Data, Estates, Sustainability and Financial. Together, they provide a framework for implementing and measuring progress over the next five years.

The central Skills and Enterprise Strategy places learners firmly at the centre of curriculum design, prioritising high-quality experiences, successful outcomes and clear pathways into employment or further study.

Staff and learners will benefit from the new People Strategy, which reinforces the college’s commitment to a positive, values-driven culture based on respect, responsibility and people-centred practice. It aims to create an environment where people can thrive.

The Digital and Data Strategy outlines the college’s digital priorities and long-term ambitions, setting clear expectations for decision-making, investment and outcome measurement.

The Estates Strategy details the infrastructure challenges and our ambitious solutions, with a focus on reducing environmental impact and providing modern, safe and inspiring facilities. The plan marks the beginning of a wider redevelopment journey, including ambitions for a new rural learning campus in Newtown St Boswells.

The Sustainability Strategy sets out a long-term plan for reducing environmental impact, embedding sustainable practices across operations and working with employers to support green innovation. It aligns the college’s actions with national and sector Net Zero targets.

The Financial Strategy broadens revenue streams, improving cost efficiency and ensuring strong financial governance to maintain long-term stability.



Borders College Principal and CEO, Pete Smith, said the strategies represent a decisive step toward a stronger future for the college and its region.

“Our plan sets a clear and ambitious direction for the years ahead,” he said. “By aligning learning with regional needs, expanding opportunities for our students and businesses, and investing in modern, sustainable facilities, we are building strong foundations for future growth. “The six strategies we have published show exactly how we will deliver on our commitments, ensuring meaningful progress for our learners, our communities and our region.”

Collectively, the strategies position Borders College to adapt, innovate and invest in ways that meet the evolving needs of learners, employers and local communities. With defined priorities and a long-term roadmap, the college aims to deliver lasting impact across the region.