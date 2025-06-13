Borders College Spark Talent at SECTT Competition

Two @BordersCollege Electrical Installation apprentices have showcased their outstanding skills at the SECTT East of Scotland Apprentice of the Year competition, held recently at Falkirk College.

Rhys Howey, from Duns, was named 2nd Stage Apprentice of the Year for the East of Scotland. Employed by W.P.P Electrical (Coldstream), Rhys completed his Stage 2 SVQ3 Electrical Installation at Borders College. His hard work and talent have now earned him a place in the national final, where he will compete against the North and West of Scotland winners later this year for the prestigious title of Scottish Apprentice of the Year.

Rachael Linton, from Hawick, represented Borders College to a high standard in the 1st Stage category. Employed by J.G.M. Services (Selkirk), Rachael demonstrated strong technical ability, professionalism, and commitment throughout the competition. She recently completed her Stage 1 SVQ3 Electrical Installation at Borders College, where she has been praised for her dedication and enthusiasm.

The performance of both students highlights the strength of Borders College’s Electrical Installation programme and the value of its partnerships with local employers. The College remains committed to nurturing the next generation of electrical professionals.

Electrical Installation Lecturer at Borders College, Brian Ker, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Rachael and Rhys. Their dedication reflects the high standards we strive for at Borders College. We’re especially excited to see Rhys progress to the national stage and celebrate Rachael’s excellent representation of the College.”

These achievements are a testament to the emerging talent in the Borders region and the College’s commitment to vocational excellence.

Pictured from left to right are Fiona Harper (CEO of SECTT) Rachael Linton, Brian Ker (Borders College Electrical Installation Lecturer) and Rhys Howey