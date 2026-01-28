Borders College stars shine as ALBAS 2026 finalists announced

@BordersCollege is celebrating a fantastic achievement after five members of its learning community were announced as finalists for the Lantra Scotland ALBAS 2026 Awards, which will take place in March.

The ALBAS Awards recognise excellence in land-based and aquaculture skills, highlighting the achievements of students, apprentices, lecturers and employers across Scotland. Being named a finalist is a significant accomplishment and reflects the high quality of teaching, training and employer partnerships at Borders College.

Among the student finalists is Beth Millar from Jedburgh, Roxburghshire, who is completing an SVQ in Mixed Farming through Borders College while working as a Farm Worker and Attraction Manager at Kersheugh Farm, Jedburgh. Beth’s nomination recognises her commitment to developing practical skills alongside her professional responsibilities.

Also shortlisted is Bex Chirnside from Galashiels, who studied HNC Animal Care at Borders College. Her nomination reflects her dedication to the sector and the strong foundation built during her time at College.

Hailey Anderson from Duns, Berwickshire, has been recognised for her work as a Modern Apprentice in Gamekeeping through Borders College. Hailey is currently employed as a trainee gamekeeper at Chirnside Hall Hotel, combining hands-on experience with structured learning.

Completing the student finalists is Maya Lowe from Kelso, who is studying an SVQ Level 6 in Horticulture while working as a Garden Centre Retail Assistant at Mayfield Garden Centre. Her nomination highlights her enthusiasm for horticulture and progression within the industry.

Borders College is also proud to see staff success recognised, with Nigel Gibb, Lecturer in Horticulture, named as a finalist. Nigel’s nomination reflects his dedication to supporting learners and strengthening skills within the land-based sector.

Congratulations to all the finalists and the very best of luck at the ALBAS 2026 Awards ceremony in March.