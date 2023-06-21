Bradford School of Art Puts on End-of-Year Spectacular

Bradford School of Art exploded with creativity and talent as students opened their stunning Summer Show.



The captivating event at the Bradford College Lister Building wowed an audience of nearly 300 guests. The incredible showcase was the culmination of a year of hard work before students move on to their next steps in education or the creative industries.



Incorporating live music and student performance, an exhibition in the Dye House Gallery, and three jaw-dropping fashion shows, the event celebrated work across creative disciplines from Level 2 to undergraduate students.



This year’s fashion shows took place in the Siobhan Ullah Performance Space at Bradford College. Student collections included:

Avante Garde: taking inspiration from the likes of Alexander McQueen and the Met Gala.

Keep Calm and Carry On: taking influence from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, (1926-2022).

Get a Life!: inspired by Dame Vivienne Westwood’s use of subtraction pattern cutting.

“11”: a retro collection motivated by the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.

Graduate collections included:

‘African Royal 1880’ by Blandine Lum – inspired by Victorian sleeve shapes but incorporating African fabrics to spread the influence of African culture into Western fashion.

‘South Asian Circus: A Spectacle of Fashion’ by Sumayyah Imran – playful garments inspired by circus trapeze artists and acrobats fused with highly decorative Eastern textiles.

‘For the Love of Roses’ by Shagufta Naz – a nostalgic and elegant womenswear collection inspired by the natural beauty of pink and red roses.

‘Certified City Gworl’ by Stephanie Ndukuba – a plus-size collection which embraces and champions different body shapes, influenced by vibrant and colourful LA style.

‘Eternal Revival’ by Maimoona Darr – designed for being sustainable and worn time and time again, using scrap pieces of fabric, coffee sacks, roll ends, and pre-owned clothing.

The BA (Hons) Fashion degree at Bradford College produces highly qualified, employment-ready graduates who play leading roles in diverse fashion-related careers. The range of modules on offer allows students to develop a professional understanding of fashion design and the broader art and design practices supported by competitions, live projects, subject-specialised visits, and industry-led presentations.



Angela Loftus, BA (Hons) Fashion and BA (Hons) Media Make Up Programme Leader at Bradford School of Art, said:



“I’m so proud of all the work our Bradford School of Art students have produced – as always, the standard of output is extremely impressive. I’m delighted that industry connections, future employers, as well as family and friends came and supported our students as they celebrated the end of a year of hard work. It’s amazing to see students show off their talent and get recognition for their superb dedication.”



The Bradford School of Art Summer Show included creations by students enrolled on: Level 2 Diploma in Art & Design, Level 2 and Level 3 Media Make-Up with Special Effects, Level 3 Diploma in Creative Practice, Foundation Degree in Textile Practice, BA (Hons) Art & Design, BA (Hons) Media Make-Up with Special Effects, and BA (Hons) Fashion.



The Bradford School of Art Summer Show will remain open to the public on weekdays at theBradford College Lister Building from19 – 30 June, 8.30 am – 4.30 pm.



For further information about the BA (Hons) Fashion degree, visit here.

Published in