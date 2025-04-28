Brand New Careers Hub For The Sport and Physical Activity Sector 

CIMSPA has created a single-platform Careers Hub dedicated to finding and developing a career in the sport and physical activity sector.

The new platform for careers from the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA) will support both those looking to start a career in the sector and professionals already working in the sector to further develop their skills and progress in their career, as well as support for employers, small businesses and educators.

The current unemployment rate in the UK is sitting at 4.4%, with nearly one million 16–24-year-olds not in employment, education or training (NEET). The CIMSPA Careers Hub will make finding a job in sport and physical activity and engaging with the employment market more accessible, providing tailored guidance specifically for the sector.

The first of its kind for the sport and physical activity sector, the CIMSPA Careers Hub is a one-stop-shop for anybody who is looking to join or is already working in the sport and physical activity sector.

The platform will be able to assist educators with providing high quality careers advice to their students in this industry, where you will be able to find all in one place:

Quality assured training and education for those who want to enter the sector

A live jobs board with roles advertised from recognised employers in the sector

Pathways for specific roles in sport and physical activity

Testimonies from the UK workforce to inspire students

Information about work experience and volunteering

Information to support those who want to become self-employed

As well as helping individuals find their next steps, the Careers Hub also provides support for employers; for those who are in a position to hire, guidance is available from how to advertise a job to having a successful onboarding process, and for those organisations who are seeking help to retain their employees, suggestions are also available on the platform.

“We are thrilled to provide the CIMSPA Careers Hub to the sport and physical activity sector.

“It’s an exciting time to join the sport and physical activity sector, and those that are looking to start their career in our sector deserve the best support and guidance to help find the best role for them.

“Many young people are not aware of the vast amount of roles that are available in the sport and physical activity sector, so the Careers Hub is a great place for them to discover fascinating roles that align with their interests.

The future of the sport and physical activity workforce is bright, and the CIMSPA Careers Hub will only highlight that there is a role in the sector for everyone.”