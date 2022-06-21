Bright sparks compete in SkillWeld Competition!

Two Welding and Fabrication students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), Jason Pearce and Lewis Derwin recently took part in the national qualifier competition for SkillWeld 2022.

The regional heats took part in BSDC’s Welding and Fabrication workshop on Friday 17th June, where students across the region tested their skills with a hope to gain a place in the national final competition.

The overall winner on the day was Charlie Martin from Rolls-Royce, with Burton and South Derbyshire College student, Lewis Derwin taking second place.

WorldSkills supports young people across the world via competition-based training, assessment and benchmarking, with members’ national teams ultimately testing their ability to achieve world-class standards in the biennial ‘Skills Olympics’.

The WorldSkills welding competition is designed to test students’ skills in the three main Welding processes: Manual Metal Arc (MMA) Metal Active Gas (MAG) Tungston Inert Gas (TIG). During the competition, students are required to complete a number of welding test pieces in carbon steel aluminium and stainless steel in a variety of welding positions.

BSDC Welding student, Lewis Derwin who secured second place during the competition said: “It was a hot day so the conditions for the competition were quite challenging. I’m really happy to have come second on the day; it was my first competition and I never thought I would do anything like this. I’ve recently started an apprenticeship at Hi-Tech Fabrication and I’m enjoying the variety of work I get to do. I really enjoy welding; I like the practical side of it and the satisfaction when you get a good weld.”

Sage Lal, Director of Curriculum at BSDC said: “It was a great pleasure to host the regional competitions in our welding and fabrication workshop. Skills competitions provide employers and colleges with a proven method of upskilling and developing young people from all backgrounds and abilities. We believe that embedding competition into our teaching, learning and assessment strategy helps inspire students to push their skills to the next level in preparation for their future careers.”

Peter Brochocki, Curriculum Team Leader at BSDC said: “The students taking part in the competition demonstrated the highest level of skill, pluck and endurance, carrying out their welding test pieces under strict competition conditions. All competitors should be very proud of how they rose to the challenge, showing creativity and the determination to succeed.”

Anthony Shelton, Welding Lecturer at BSDC added: “A competition such as WorldSkills is designed to challenge the learners whilst giving them real life scenarios to work to. The fact they are welding in multiple processes and positions adds to the challenge and ensures the competitors are competing at the highest level.”

