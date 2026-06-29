Boost Adult Education To Unlock Growth and Rebuild Communities, says AoC

Adult education must be a focus for government if it is to unlock growth and boost communities, the Association of Colleges has said today.

In a new policy paper, AoC argued that system reform and targeted investment in adult learning would deliver stronger local economies, better health outcomes, and more cohesive communities.

The recommendations come at a critical moment, as the government prepares to roll out the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) in January 2027. While the LLE represents a significant step forward, AoC warned that it must be complemented by a strong, well-funded wider adult learning system.

The paper was published ahead of the APPG for FE and Lifelong Learning’s fifth and final session of its adult education inquiry, looking specifically at adult education policy and funding.

It set out several complex challenges on funding, devolution, financial support for learners and qualification reform, as well as on a lack of an ESOL strategy, and the scope of the LLE. It also highlighted that the NEET crisis poses a risk to adult learning and suggested that colleges may be forced to divert the Adult Skills Fund into support for disengaged 19 to 24-year-olds. A reallocation, it warned, would directly compromise the funding, classroom space, and curriculum variety required for lifelong learners aged 25 and over.

Marguerite Hogg, Senior Policy Manager, Adult Education, Association of Colleges said: “As the government gears up to introduce the LLE in January 2027, it’s never been more important to ensure that adult education is well funded, accessible for learners, and delivers strong outcomes.

“The challenges we are facing as a country – the skills shortages, rising health issues, and worsening community cohesion – means that we desperately need adults to want to return to education, whether that’s to upskill for work, play a fuller role in their local communities, or take part in activities that support their health and wellbeing.

“But as it stands, there are too many complexities and barriers standing in their way. As a result, the sector’s capacity to deliver vital community learning, essential skills, vocational and higher-level technical retraining is severely restricted.

“There’s a lack of recognition from government and policy makers of the importance of proper investment and resources in adult learning. Both our Adult Learning Pays campaign, and the APPG’s inquiry into adult education could support the government in developing meaningful reform and we are eager to work with both the Department for Education and Department for Work and Pensions to ensure that adult education is not a nice to have, but a core pillar of national renewal.”

Recommendations in full

1. Funding and bureaucracy

Increase ASF rates and ensure annual inflationary uplifts to address a decade-long stagnation. Simplify funding and administrative processes, especially where providers work across different local and/or mayoral areas.

Adjust funding models to support adult-specific educational needs.

Kickstart economic growth Introduce a targeted financial uplift for NEET provision to ensure colleges can fully fund intensive pastoral and remedial support without compromising higher-level technical retraining, adult essential skills and community learning.

2. National recognition

Acknowledge the societal benefits of adult education in re-engaging adults and provide funding for programmes that support adult essential skills innovatively.

Work with other stakeholders to acknowledge the important role adult education plays economically and societally.

3. Equal access to qualifications

Ensure equal access to all vocational and technical qualifications for adults.

Ensure qualifications are available in devolved as well as non-devolved areas, and that they are expanded as part of a coherent offer.

4. An ESOL strategy

Produce a cross-government department ESOL strategy for England that, at a minimum, establishes a set of key principles, recognising the untapped skills potential of people whose first language is not English and who are already in the UK, when there are skills gaps that could be filled through higher level ESOL and ESOL for employability. Any strategy should also recognise the value of ESOL in contributing to building community cohesion and supporting integration.

Reinvest the immigration skills charge in adult education ESOL programmes.

Where ASF is devolved, ESOL should remain as a minimum entitlement.

5. Unmet SEND needs