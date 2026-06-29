Students design awareness campaign

Marketing students at Oaklands College put their skills into practice by taking on a live brief for Sunnyside Rural Trust, developing a marketing and social media campaign to champion mental health and wider awareness of inclusion within the community.

The project, designed to mirror real world industry experience, challenged students to work together to research, plan, and create a series of engaging social media posts aimed at raising awareness of learning disabilities, promoting inclusion, and celebrating the vital work Sunnyside Rural Trust does within the community. It required students to think strategically from the outset, balancing creativity with purpose while working to a clear client brief and set of objectives.

The Trust, a charity that supports people with learning disabilities through training, employment opportunities, and horticultural projects, provided the perfect partner for a meaningful and socially impactful assignment. Its work across the local area gave students a genuine insight into the needs of different audiences and the importance of communication that is both accessible and respectful. This helped ground their creative ideas in real-world application rather than theoretical learning alone.

Throughout the project, students applied a wide range of marketing techniques they have been developing during their Level 3 Extended Diploma Marketing course. This included audience research, tone-of-voice development, visual branding, content planning, and the creation of platform-specific posts designed to maximise engagement across different social media channels. Teams also explored how to communicate sensitive topics respectfully and effectively, ensuring their campaign aligned closely with the values and mission of Sunnyside Rural Trust. In addition, students considered how messaging can influence perception, and how inclusive language and imagery can help reduce stigma around learning disabilities and mental health. The students then presented back their completed campaigns to a panel made up of representatives from Sunnyside Rural Trust and Oaklands College staff.

“Our students have shown an impressive level of creativity, professionalism, and sensitivity throughout this project. Working with Sunnyside Rural Trust has given them a meaningful opportunity to apply their skills to a real brief with real impact. It’s been inspiring to see just how thoughtfully they have approached the challenge, and how committed they are to producing content that supports inclusion and raises awareness.”

This project marks another example of Oaklands College’s commitment to providing practical, industry-focused learning experiences that prepare students for the world of work while encouraging them to contribute positively to their community. It also reinforced the importance of adaptability, teamwork, and creative problem-solving in professional marketing contexts. Students were able to reflect on feedback, refine their ideas, and understand how campaigns evolve through collaboration with clients. Overall, the experience strengthened their confidence and readiness for future careers in the marketing industry.