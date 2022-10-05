Brighton journalism graduate grabs Emmy glory in the USA

University of Brighton journalism graduate Jordan Hogan has won a TV reporting Emmy award – considered the Oscars of US TV.

Jordan (pictured on right at top) graduated from University of Brighton in 2015, and during his degree was given the opportunity to gain invaluable work experience at two radio stations (BBC Sussex and Juice FM), as well as on the Eastbourne Herald newspaper. He moved to Utah in the USA in 2016, where he became a reporter and producer for Fox 13 TV news based in Salt Lake City.

Jordan won his Emmy for a report entitled Your Phone Is Always Listening in the Environment/Science/Technology News category, which aired on Fox 13 TV in February this year. The report explored whether smartphones are eavesdropping on users to gather reams of information that is shared with phone companies – as well as clients who pay for that personal data.

“I absolutely believe that my time at the University of Brighton prepared me for my future career,” Jordan said. “Whether it was developing my skills, getting to network with industry professionals, or simply just having lecturers who believed in me and fed my passion for news and personal career growth. I owe it to them for doing such an amazing job.”

Dr Simon McEnnis, Media Lead and Principal Lecturer in the School of Art and Media at University of Brighton, said:

“Many congratulations to Jordan for his Emmy – it’s a proud moment for the University to see one of our journalism graduates gain high-profile recognition for producing such outstanding work. Jordan’s success demonstrates what is possible for our journalism students, and hopefully they can use it as inspiration and motivation to succeed in both their studies and future career.”

University of Brighton offers a diverse range of professionally-accredited journalism degrees, with students learning everything from multimedia broadcasting to subbing from tutors with extensive journalism experience. All courses feature high quality work placements at both key local media and major national and international outlets.

Brighton students have also landed prestigious paid internships at leading media outlets, while the University has received NCTJ Awards for innovations such as a virtual exchange programme with the University of Florida during Covid lockdown.

Published in