BSBI Partners with University of Roehampton London to Expand Programme Offerings

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the prestigious University of Roehampton London. This collaboration will enable BSBI to expand its programme offerings and provide students with an even broader range of educational opportunities to further their academic pursuits.

As a result of this partnership, BSBI will now be able to offer three new Master of Science (MSc) programmes: MSc Global Human Resources Management, MSc Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and MSc Project Management. These programmes have been designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen fields and will be delivered through a combination of online and on-campus learning.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the University of Roehampton London to offer these exciting new programmes to our students,” said Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at BSBI. “This collaboration is a reflection of our on-going commitment to providing high-quality education along with a transformative learning experience that prepares them to successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities of the global marketplace.”

“We are very excited to begin our partnership with Berlin School of Business and Innovation” said Dr Stephen Driver, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic Partnerships) at Roehampton. “This partnership is reflective of our ongoing commitment to delivering high quality education to students regardless of their background and to shaping global leaders. We’re looking forward to a very successful partnership with BSBI, marked by excellent academic experience, collaboration, and opportunity for students.”

The MSc Global Human Resources Management, MSc Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and MSc Project Management programmes will be available for enrolment starting from May 2024. For more information on programme details, admission requirements and application procedures, please visit here.

