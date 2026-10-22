BSDC and Hardy Signs celebrate 10 years of partnership

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) and Hardy Signs recently celebrated a decade of partnership, marking 10 years since the launch of the College’s Sign and Print Academy.

Representatives from BSDC and Hardy Signs came together with key guests for a special celebration in the College’s Mulberry Restaurant, reflecting on the partnership and its development over the past decade.

The event also saw the launch of the College’s new Connected podcast series, with the first episode featuring Hardy Signs Managing Director, Nik Hardy, discussing the impact of the partnership and the value of employer collaboration in developing future talent.

The partnership began in 2016 with the creation of the specialist Sign and Print Academy, bringing education and industry together to support students in developing the skills and experience needed for careers within the sign, print and creative industries.

Over the past 10 years, the relationship between BSDC and Hardy Signs has continued to evolve, with the two organisations working together in a variety of ways, from apprenticeships and sponsorship of College awards to signage and branding projects across the campus.

One of the early apprentices to benefit from the partnership was Cole Clark, who began his apprenticeship with Hardy Signs when the Academy was initially launched. Ten years on, Cole has progressed within the company and is now one of its senior fitters, demonstrating the long-term career opportunities apprenticeships can provide.

Cole said: “I was one of the first students to complete the Level 2 Sign Making and Fitting Apprenticeship through the Sign and Print Academy. Since then, I’ve progressed to become a Fitter, travelling across the country to install a wide range of signage, window displays, vehicle graphics and building-mounted signs. I enjoy meeting new customers and helping to bring their vision to life. It’s a fantastic career with so many different pathways and opportunities for progression.”

The anniversary celebration recognised the longstanding relationship between BSDC and Hardy Signs, as well as their shared commitment to supporting skills development, apprenticeships and opportunities for people across the local area.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive of Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “We’re committed to developing long-lasting partnerships with local employers to ensure the education and training we provide responds to the needs of industry. Our relationship with Hardy Signs is a great example of how education and business can work together, creating opportunities for learners while strengthening links between the College and the local business community.”

Nik Hardy, Founder and Managing Director of Hardy Signs, added: “Our partnership with the College has been incredibly valuable, helping us develop talented young people and build the skills our industry needs. Being able to support apprentices and help them grow into skilled, confident members of the workforce is a win-win, both for the individual and the business.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College is encouraging more local employers to get involved in supporting students through work placements and apprenticeships, helping to develop the next generation of skilled professionals. Employers interested in offering a placement opportunity are invited to get in touch via [email protected].