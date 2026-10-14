BSDC celebrates student success at HE Graduation

Higher education students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) celebrated the completion of their studies at the College’s annual graduation event on Friday 9th October at The Hilton, St. George’s Park.

Graduates gathered in full academic dress for official photographs in the grounds ahead of the ceremony, before joining family, friends and fellow students to celebrate their achievements.

During the ceremony, students were presented with certificates marking their successes across a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including honours degrees, Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), Higher National Certificates (HNCs), Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), and professional qualifications.

John Everitt OBE, an environmental professional who has held many executive and non-executive roles across public, charitable and commercial bodies, including his current role of Chief Executive at the National Forest, was awarded an Honorary Fellowship for services to the environment and commitment to creating a sustainable future. Sarah Boissel-Marshall, the Director of Marketing for the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), was also awarded an Honorary Fellowship for services to Further Education, through governance and strategic development.

The event also provided an opportunity to announce the winners of the Mercer Higher Education Awards 2026; the awards are supported by the Mercer Family Charitable Foundation, which is committed to widening participation in higher education. Recipients of the awards were Emily Webb, BA Hons Contemporary Creative Practice (Graphic Design), Eloise Gascoyne, BA (Hon) Degree Education, and Amanda Cuthbert, BSc Top Up Degree in Business.

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers an extensive range of higher education courses, many of which are delivered in partnership with and awarded by the University of Staffordshire. Higher education courses at BSDC provide students with an accessible and cost-effective route to achieving a university-level qualification, offering small class sizes, flexible teaching and a learner-focused approach.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “Higher-level skills are essential to the productivity of our region, and I am delighted that Burton and South Derbyshire College continues to support this agenda. The learners graduating today have done exceptionally well, and I am delighted to be celebrating their significant successes here at St. George’s Park. I know everyone graduating today has a remarkable career ahead of them and I wish them all every success in the future.”

BSDC offers a range of higher education courses, including honours degrees, Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), Higher National Certificates (HNCs), Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), and professional qualifications. For more information about Higher Education courses at Burton and South Derbyshire College, go to the College website https://www.bsdc.ac.uk/university-centre.