BSDC maintains Gold College of Excellence status

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has proudly received the ‘Gold College of Excellence 2026’ award from Ragdale Hall Spa, which celebrates the College’s high standards of teaching and exceptional approach to beauty training. The collaboration between BSDC and Ragdale Hall Spa enhances student’s employment opportunities beyond their training, preparing them for successful careers within the beauty industry.

To maintain ‘Gold College of Excellence’ status, BSDC had to continue to meet the criteria set by Ragdale Hall Spa, which includes having a good reputation, top-level Beauty Therapy skill training, and students with a passionate desire to advance their careers. Over the past academic year, BSDC has consistently supported Ragdale Hall Spa by attending events, organising talks, and arranging for students to undertake work experience.

As a recipient of the ‘Gold College of Excellence’ award, BSDC students will benefit from career presentations, interactive open evenings with treatment demonstrations and opportunities to visit one of the UK’s leading destination spas. Experiencing the environment at Ragdale Hall Spa allows students to develop their understanding of working within the industry, and meeting with the spa’s highly qualified professionals is deeply inspirational and informative.

As part of the partnership, BSDC students and staff will benefit from a range of opportunities with Ragdale Hall Spa, including visits to its award-winning facilities, treatment demonstrations, careers insights, professional development opportunities and workshops with leading industry brands.

Jane Ward, Hair and Beauty Course Leader at BSDC, said: “We are incredibly proud to have retained our Ragdale Hall Spa Gold College of Excellence status. This achievement recognises our commitment to delivering outstanding industry-led education, creating valuable opportunities for our learners, and reflects the dedication of our staff, the talent of our students, and the strength of our valued partnership with Ragdale Hall Spa in preparing future beauty professionals for successful careers.”

Lynne-Marie Benzie, Ragdale Hall Spa Training and Development Supervisor, said: “Burton and South Derbyshire College has been awarded ‘Gold College of Excellence’s’ status due to the tutor’s ongoing dedication to their student’s skills and progression into industry by ensuring all opportunities are embraced by means of continued communication with Ragdale Hall Spa. Each year we offer the students a career presentation along with the opportunity to visit Ragdale Hall Spa. This enables them to meet our therapists and experience one of the UK’s busiest and most highly regarded spas, hopefully to inspire them to develop and want to work in such an environment at the end of their course”.