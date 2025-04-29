BSDC students celebrate creativity and community at Derbyshire Makes Festival

Creative students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) proudly showcased their talents at the Derbyshire Makes Festival on 26th and 27th April, a county-wide celebration of creativity and making in all its forms.

Students took part in the Swadlincote hub of events which featured a range of free workshops, live demonstrations and exhibitions, celebrating the region’s artistic and industrial heritage. The event provided the public with the opportunity to explore a variety of creative disciplines, from pottery and woodturning to letterpress printing.

Several departments and courses at BSDC have played a key role in Derbyshire Makes, with students from Performing Arts, Digital Art and Design, Creative Art and Design, and other disciplines developing projects that reflect the festival’s themes. Each course developed projects that celebrate the region’s rich heritage while highlighting the creativity and talent of the students.

As part of the festival, BSDC students took part in delivering a portrait workshop and town dressing activities, which brought a vibrant and engaging atmosphere to Swadlincote. Learners also developed a clay head installation using locally sourced clay donated by Wavin UK. The sculptural pieces, inspired by the region’s industrial past, were displayed at Sharpe’s Pottery Museum and celebrated the connection between local heritage and creative expression.

Collaborative projects with local and national partners also played an important role in BSDC’s involvement. Working with Loved Once Again, a sustainable interiors warehouse based in Burton upon Trent, Level 1 Creative students created alternative bunting from pre-loved fabrics. This project explored the potential of recycled materials in design and encouraged more sustainable approaches to event decoration. These initiatives provided students with the opportunity to respond to real-world briefs, build practical and professional skills, and contribute meaningfully to the community through creative work.

Kiran Moorley, Course Leader at BSDC, commented: “It was a fantastic weekend, packed with high-quality workshops for the local community to enjoy and get involved in. Our Creative learners did an incredible job delivering a Portrait Workshop, town dressing, and a clay head installation, all of which were well received.

“The event truly highlighted the exceptional creative talent we have here in South Derbyshire. I’d like to thank People Express and the Derbyshire Makes team for giving our learners the opportunity to take part. There was a real buzz in the town, with local businesses commenting on the positive atmosphere throughout the weekend. I’m already looking forward to next year, both to take part in workshops and to continue supporting our learners as they showcase their creativity within the community.”