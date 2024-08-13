Building careers in the construction industry

A new series of free training courses are being launched at Telford College next month to help people gain valuable qualifications and skills for careers in the construction industry.

They are the latest stage of a successful ‘Built By You’ partnership between the college, Telford & Wrekin Council, and national housebuilder Lovell.

The flagship initiative was launched earlier this year to boost skills and support people into a future career in the construction industry, and has proved a huge success.

It offers four-week programmes for people aged 16 and above who are not in work – with a guaranteed job interview at the end of the process for everyone who completes their studies.

The training includes some on-the-job construction experience, and each person who completes the course will have an interview with Lovell or another partner for the opportunity to secure a permanent position.

Robert Lees, director of automotive, engineering and construction at Telford College, said: “The programme has been a great success so far. All of the candidates have been hands-on on site, and the subcontractors have been fantastic in showing them the ropes. We’re delighted with the way things are progressing.

“This collaborative partnership is a perfect example of education and business working closely together to deliver the skills which local employers need. Companies want to recruit and retain the best quality staff to grow and thrive, and it’s our role to help make it possible.”

Simon Wingate, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“When we launched Built By You at the start of this year, we were determined to create an opportunity for young people in Telford to access careers and see construction as a long-term profession.

“Providing students with real-world insight direct from businesses is the only way to make sure applicants have the skills and attitude that we want to see, putting them on track for fulfilling and rewarding careers.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said:

“We are delighted to see The Built By You’ programme going from strength to strength and the next cohort of learners about to start in September.

“Built By You is the perfect platform for people to learn new skills which support the construction industry’s future workforce. It gives them the opportunity to complete qualifications and gain hands-on skills in the workplace and on building sites across the borough.

“It’s a very positive initiative for both employers and jobseekers in Telford and Wrekin and can lead to some fantastic outcomes which include full time employment in the construction industry.”