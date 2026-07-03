Bumblebee the Owl gets a new home

Oaklands College students have taken learning to new heights with the completion of a brand-new aviary for the college’s owl, Bumblebee, delivered in partnership with Willmott Dixon.

Blending creativity, technical skill and real-world construction experience, the project brought together students from Animal Management, Carpentry, and T Level Construction, showcasing how collaboration across disciplines can turn ideas from blueprints into a “bird’s eye view” success story. The initiative also gave students insight into how different professional roles contribute to a single construction project from planning through to completion.

Animal Management students helped shape the project from the outset, selecting the final design for Bumblebee’s new home. They considered factors such as space, enrichment and welfare needs to ensure the aviary would provide a suitable and stimulating environment. Carpentry students then brought those plans to life by fabricating the panels and nesting box, applying practical workshop skills and precision techniques. The final stage saw ten T Level Construction students working alongside the Willmott Dixon site team to install and complete the aviary, gaining valuable on-site experience in a live working environment.

For the T Level Construction cohort, the build formed part of their industry placement programme, a key component of their qualification requiring 315 hours of workplace experience. Many students have already completed over 240 hours with Willmott Dixon in Hitchin, gaining hands-on exposure across both construction and pre-construction activities such as planning, site coordination and materials management.

The finished aviary represents far more than a new structure on campus, it stands as a visible outcome of applied learning, teamwork and industry collaboration, giving students the opportunity to develop practical skills in a meaningful, real-world setting. It also serves as a lasting reminder of how classroom learning can translate into tangible results that benefit both the college and its wider community.

Kirsty Strobel, Curriculum Team Manager for Animal Care at Oaklands College, said:

“This project is a fantastic example of what happens when curriculum areas and industry partners come together. Students have not only designed and built something tangible, but they’ve also experienced first-hand how collaboration, communication and problem-solving work in a real construction environment. The pride they’ve taken in creating a home for Bumblebee is wonderful to see.”

Oaklands College praised all students involved for their creativity, commitment and enthusiasm in bringing the project to life and delivering a safe, purpose-built home for Bumblebee.

The College also extended its thanks to Willmott Dixon for its continued partnership and support in helping students gain valuable industry experience and develop the skills needed for future careers in construction and related fields.