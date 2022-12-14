Burnley College Opens A Winter Wonderland to Bring Joy This Festive Season

The Festive Season has officially begun at Burnley College, after students and their families were invited to their annual Winter Wonderland.

Hundreds of students and their family members enjoyed a festive treat at the top East Lancashire college, when they transformed their multimillion-pound campus into a real grotto.

The seasonal spectacle saw the College’s campus transformed into a Winter Wonderland, full of snow, fairground rides and festive food – as well as an appearance from Father Christmas.

The event, held last week, was designed to bring cheer to the entire community, and there were a number of seasonal attractions for all, including a reindeer workshop.

There were also stellar performances of the pantomime “Treasure Island” by Bradford and Webster, performed by a talented cast of Performing Arts and Dance students at the college.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Every year Winter Wonderland is a chance for the community to enjoy a special day at Burnley College.

“It’s a highlight of the calendar, keenly anticipated by staff, students, traders and visitors.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has helped us put this much-loved event on this year.

“We are proud to be at the very heart of the community in Burnley and were touched to see so many happy families here.

“Our seventh Winter Wonderland was a huge success and a very special day thanks to the visitors, staff and stallholders who came along to mark the start of the festive season with us.”

Many of the visitors were so delighted by the free festive attraction, which is fast becoming a Christmas staple for locals in Burnley.

Local Emma Finnerty-Roberts said: “Thank you Burnley College for another wonderful day.

“The girls had a great time and so did everyone else by the looks of things.

“To do what you do for Winter Wonderland is above and beyond – all for more or less free is incredible for the community.”

Nicole Emily added: “We had the best day.

“Every single member of staff got involved with the children and were happy to help.

“We will definitely be coming again next year.”

