Cambridge Makes Groundbreaking ‘Studies in Language Testing’ Series Freely Available 

Cambridge University Press & Assessment has made three decades’ worth of research into language testing freely available, reflecting its mission to increase global access to trusted academic resources.

In a move to promote open access to high-quality research, the English team at Cambridge University Press & Assessment has made all 56 volumes of its renowned Studies in Language Testing (SiLT) series freely available for download on its website. This decision marks the conclusion of the SiLT series and reflects Cambridge English’s broader commitment to increasing global access to trusted academic resources.

Launched in 1995, SiLT began with a comparative study of Cambridge English examinations and other language tests available at the time. Over the past 30 years, the series has grown to include contributions from over 300 academics and practitioners across more than 40 countries, covering a wide range of topics in language assessment.

“I’m proud that SILT has made such an important contribution to the field of language assessment literacy,” commented Dr Nick Saville, Director of Thought Leadership at Cambridge University Press & Assessment. “The series provides fantastic insights into how language testing and assessment has evolved over the last three decades and reflects changes in concepts, research practices, attitudes, perspectives, priorities, and needs: insight which will be key when thinking about the future of language assessment. I hope our new open access approach will benefit researchers and other professionals around the world who weren’t always able to access the published volumes.”

The SiLT series has explored critical themes such as test validity, fairness, impact, technology, and language assessment literacy. It has also addressed key questions about what makes effective English tests for schools, universities, and the workplace. Notably, the series offers valuable insights into the development of major assessments, including IELTS, the world’s most trusted English test for higher education.

While the SiLT series provides a foundation for understanding trends such as assessment literacy, digital transformation and the role of AI in language education, Cambridge’s skilled team of researchers will continue to advance academic research with new insights and understanding in this rapidly evolving field.

Edited by Professor Lynda Taylor and Dr Nick Saville, SiLT is published by Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

You can download all 56 volumes of SiLT for free here.