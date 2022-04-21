Cambridge United FC Elite Scholars impress at MIC Football

Cambridge United FC Elite Scholars return to Cambridge Regional College as finalists in one of the largest youth football tournaments in Europe, MIC Football.

Credit: Kulwinder photo The Easter break saw the Cambridge United FC Elite Scholars make the journey to Spain to participate in the Mediterranean International Cup after a two-year break due to the pandemic. MIC Football returned in 2022 in Costa Brava, and promised to be better than ever. The CUFC squad attended with four teams, male U18s, female U18s and male U20s A team and B team. All four teams entered the main competition which has seen some of the worlds big football names, including Neymar Jr and Philippe Coutinho, pass through the tournament during its 20 years history.

Joining teams such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain, Brazil national team and Liverpool, the teams started their competition journey as entrants in the main competition, with those eliminated in the group stages entering the plate competition.

The Cambridge United Elite Scholars got off to a strong start with the female team battling their way through to the semi-finals of the main competition before being knocked out by the Andoran National Team 1-0.

In the male camp, all three squads found themselves competing in the plate competition, with the U20 male teams (A & B) making it to the quarter finals and the U18 progressing all the way to the final against UE Figueres following an impressive penalty win in the semi-finals.

The final of the plate competition was a closely played match with Cambridge being the better team, however, the game went to penalties, once again and unfortunately Cambridge was not as successful this time, losing in the shootout 3-1.

The competition may be over for 2022, but the CUFC squad will now return to college to continue with their football and education, which will include training for their 2023 MIC Football campaign.

Sports Lecturer, Tom Hall said, “It was a fantastic tour for many reasons, the players had the opportunity to play against some of the best youth players in the world in some excellent venues. The squads bonded well whilst we were away, and I am sure it will be an experience none of them will ever forget. The players are already determined to go back to the MIC next year and go even further.”

Find out more our Football and Education Programmes at Cambridge Regional College. For more inform action about the Mediterranean Football Cup visit MIC Football.

