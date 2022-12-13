Capita Learning becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

Staff at the Royal Navy through Capita Learning will be welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training (SET) thanks to a new corporate partnership.

The agreement will see 950 staff at the Royal Navy become members of SET, the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). The partnership, which began in October means staff will benefit from a valuable range of professional development opportunities including access to exclusive content, research, webinars, events and discounts.

Announcing the partnership, Nick Juba, Director at Capita Learning, said:

‘Part of our commitment to Royal Navy education and training is to ensure that every member of the team, uniform or civilian, has access to the professional development they need to develop their practice as educators. This partnership with the Society for Education & Training (SET) will contribute to that goal and marks an important step in our strategic partnership with the Royal Navy to work jointly and collaboratively to transform their education and training’.

As SET members, teaching staff at the organisation will enjoy benefits including:

• the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS

• access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education

• discounts to CPD courses run by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)

• access to SET’s online FE/HE ebook library

• being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers

• receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training

• entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET) or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Capita Learning as a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training.

Our partnership provides teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities, including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

