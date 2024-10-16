 Cardiff and Vale College celebrates its Higher Education learners with a special Graduation Ceremony

Cardiff and Vale College has held a special graduation ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its Higher Education students.

Every year, thousands of learners come to CAVC to gain the skills and qualifications they need to progress in their chosen career paths. Many of them take the College’s unique range of career-focused degree or degree-level courses to immerse themselves in subjects they feel passionate about to gain the skills and qualifications to help them change or progress their future careers.

One such learner graduating this year was Arwel Thomas who gained his Professional Graduate Certificate in Post Compulsory Education and Training (PGCE/PcET). Having always wanted to eventually to enter teaching, an opportunity came up at the school where he worked to cover a teacher’s paternity so he decided to take up that opportunity.

“I felt that this course gave me that extra guidance and support that I needed to succeed to that role,” Arwel said. “The best thing about the course was being able to directly apply what I was learning in my role as a full time teacher, and also gave me a bit of confidence of boost to stand up in front of a class and be confident and enthusiastic of what I was doing. I also enjoyed the visual and designed assignments because they allowed me to utilize my graphic design background.”

He is still working at the school, as a permanent position has become available.

“I would highly recommend anybody who’s passionate about anybody who wants to go into teaching to give this course, PGCE or PCeT a go,” Arwel added. “The support and guidance I received has definitely led me to being the best version of myself and best teacher I can be for my ALN students.“

Heather Curtis-Rich came to CAVC to study the BSc in Cyber Security, graduating with First Class Honours. She enjoyed being able to study a degree level course without having to leave her city to go away to university.

“I enjoyed looking at the legal aspect of cyber security and how we could further develop covering the legalities of cybersecurity,” Heather said. “I chose to study a Higher Education course at CAVC because I wanted to stay in the city that was familiar to me, but also gather the knowledge necessary to further my career in cybersecurity.

“Now that I’ve graduated, I’m going to look into a career into the legal aspect of cybersecurity and work out how I can help further development in covering personal data. I’d also like to add that I liked the tutors and how they supported me throughout my course.”

CAVC also awards Honorary Fellowships at its HE Graduation Ceremony. This year’s Honorary Fellow was Cardiff Council Head of Economic Development Ken Poole MBE, who was rewarded for his invaluable contribution to the economic growth and regeneration of Cardiff and the wider capital region.

“I am deeply honoured to accept this Fellowship award,” Ken said “To receive this recognition from an institution that plays such a key role in shaping the future of our workforce in the capital city and region is a privilege.

“In a time where the pace of economic and social change is faster than ever, Cardiff and Vale College has risen to the occasion. It has equipped young people with the tools they need to thrive, be it in digital industries, creative sectors, manufacturing, or the green economy.”

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans said: “Seeing our students graduate with Higher Education qualifications they wanted to achieve together with the skills they have picked up along the way makes me and my all of my colleagues at the College extremely proud. Many of them have returned to education after a period of time away and that challenge in itself cannot be underestimated – it shows how much dedication and commitment it takes to achieve and they have done that.

“Our graduates are leaving us talented and educated people and I have no doubt that they will go on to achieve their goals. I look forward to hearing all of their success stories over the coming years.”

CAVC offers a wide range of Higher Education courses, working in close partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of South Wales, University of West London, Kingston University and University of Wales Trinity St David.