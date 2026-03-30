Cardiff and Vale College joins with HMRC/HMCTS to launch Supported Internships

Cardiff and Vale College has joined with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) to launch Supported Internships for young people with additional learning needs.

The internships offer accessible but inclusive opportunities for young people with additional learning needs. Working together on this new programme, Intern to Work Cardiff, CAVC and HMRC/HMCTS will offer a unique opportunity for young people to gain experience working in the Civil Service.

Tracy Etherson, HMRC Lead for Intern to Work, said:“I’m thrilled that, through Intern to Work, we are giving local young people with Special Educational Needs (SEN) the opportunity to shine and prove the intrinsic value they bring to our organisation and the workplace. Intern to Work gives us the opportunity to make a real difference to our interns’ lives and those of their families – it really is that important.”

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal James Scorey said: “We are delighted to expand our Supported Internship partnership through the new Intern to Work Cardiff programme with HMRC and HMCTS. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to creating high-quality pathways into employment for young people with additional learning needs.

“For ten years our Supported Internships have opened doors to life-changing opportunities, and this new programme will give learners the chance to develop their skills within the Civil Service – an exceptional environment for growth and progression. We are proud to work with partners who share our ambition to remove barriers and support every young person to thrive.”

In the ten years since CAVC introduced Supported Internships to Wales, more than 150 young people across the Capital Region have completed the programme. Of those, almost 60% progressed into employment, compared to a national employment rate of 4.8% for people with additional learning needs.

The HMRC/HMCTS programme will launch in September 2026, adding to the College’s existing Supported Internship provision with The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff University and Dow Silicones UK. This expansion reinforces CAVC’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people with ALN and increasing employment outcomes.

HMRC and HMCTS already deliver Supported Internships at their regional offices in Liverpool and Manchester .

Harry Heavyside, a former HMRC Supported Intern who has progressed into employment with them, said:“To anyone considering the programme, I’d say: show up and be present. You may not be able to guarantee a job, but you can guarantee a valuable experience. This programme really has changed my life.”