Cardiff school showcases its energy efficiency works in video for Wales Climate Week

Llanishen High School in Cardiff is showcasing the work it has carried out to cut carbon and meet Wales’ net zero targets in a video it produced with energy efficiency organisation Salix Finance for Wales Climate Week.

The video, which can be seen here, features headteacher Sarah Parry who outlines the works the school did and its benefits.

The project involved building management systems (BMS) upgrades, LED lighting upgrades, improvements to the district hot water systems, valve jacket and pipework insulations, passive infrared (PIR) movement sensors on hot water systems and fridge-freezer motor controls.

The school is expected to save more than £25,000 a year and 25 tonnes of carbon per annum following these measures.

Benefits include a significant reduction in energy consumption, carbon emission savings and an improved learning and working environment for students and staff.

Mrs Sarah Parry, Llanishen High School headteacher, said:

“Working with Salix Finance has given us access to funds to help meet the school’s sustainability objectives. It has been a great project saving the school money and reducing carbon – I strongly recommend other schools in Wales take up the opportunity too.”

The works took place between July 2021 and April 2022 and did not impact on lessons. It is supported by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government Energy Service.

Salix Finance has worked in the public sector in Wales since 2009 delivering more than 1,200 projects and saving 51,000 tonnes of carbon and over £15m a year.

Joan Dayap, Wales programme manager for Salix Finance, said:

“The installation of these measures will improve the learning and working environment for their students and staff whilst generating both energy and financial savings for the school and supporting their transition to a decarbonised future.

“I strongly encourage any school in Wales that wants to introduce energy efficiency measures to get in touch with my team.”

Llanishen High School was part of a £1.4m RE:FIT project alongside eleven other schools within Cardiff Council which completed in March 2022.

