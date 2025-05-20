Care Home residents get pampered for Mental Health Awareness Week at Reading College and University Centre  

Students welcomed 15 guests from local care homes and elderly support charities to Reading College and University Centre on Wednesday 14 May.

Inspired by this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week’s theme of community, residents from Lakeside Care Home and Shinfield View Care Home and three volunteers from Age UK were invited to visit the college on King’s Road for a morning of pampering and afternoon tea.

Guests had the choice of a blow-dry performed by Hairdressing Level 3 students, a facial, head massage or manicure performed by Hair and Beauty Level 1 students.

Afterwards, guests were treated to afternoon tea consisting of a variety of finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, tea and coffee, prepared and served by Professional Culinary Arts students.

The event was funded by Activate Learning’s charitable initiative, MindGreen, which supports the wellbeing of its staff and students across their campuses in Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and beyond!

Holly McAlister, 17, from Oxford, is studying a Level 1 Diploma in an Introduction to the Hair and Beauty Sector at Reading College and University Centre.

She said: “It was good to take part in the event. I did a manicure. It was nice to do a treatment on a care home resident. It was a good experience as the skin type was different, and it made me feel better. The lady liked it.”

Reflecting on the day, Dorothy Ballard, a resident at Lakeside Care Home, said:

“It’s been absolutely fantastic! It was a lovely surprise and to have our hair dressed, I think that was a great help. We’ve really enjoyed it all.

“We’ve met so many nice young people and that is the most important thing because they’re our future. They have been absolutely fantastic, everything they made, how they acted, they were absolutely wonderful. Thank you on our behalf.”

Hazel, a resident from Shinfield View Care Home, said:

“The treatment was very good. I had a very sweet girl do my nails. I think the food was very tasty and very well presented.”

Laura McSoley, Events Manager at Shinfield View Care Home, said:

“It was lovely to be invited to Reading College. It was nice that our residents got to have such lovely treatments with the students, feel relaxed and then have a beautiful spread of food put on for them. It’s a lovely idea. It’s been a lovely intergenerational activity.”

Helen Bellany, Engagement Lead at Lakeside Care Home, said:

“I think it’s a lovely initiative. I think it’s really kind that the MindGreen charitable fund has funded it for all the community. It’s lovely to be able to take the residents out to somewhere local.”

Charlotte Morgan, Regional Head of Student Experience – Berkshire and Mental Health Lead at Activate Learning, said:

“We were thrilled to be joined by residents from Shinfield View, Lakeside Care, and Age UK on Wednesday for a morning of pampering and an afternoon tea.

“This event gave our students the opportunity to work with some of the older generation, share stories and laugh together. The students enjoyed showcasing their talents in hospitality, hair and beauty, and the guests certainly enjoyed the cakes, sandwiches and treatments!

“The event was a huge success and a real wellbeing boost for all involved. We were so pleased to hear so much laughter and singing in The Kitchen restaurant, a true sign of community cohesion demonstrating the benefits of us all coming together.”