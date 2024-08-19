Career success is all sewn up for Zillah!

Zillah Burgess, a Level 3 Fashion & Textiles student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), is one step further to her dream of becoming a knitwear designer after achieving Triple Distinction Star on her course.

Throughout her course, Zillah has mastered various techniques in knitting and pattern making, such as batik, screen printing and heat transfer.

A standout experience for Zillah was her work placement at Nutmeg, the clothing brand for Morrisons. She had the opportunity to work with the merchandise design team and the buyers there, gaining valuable industry experience.

Speaking about her studies at BSDC, Zillah commented: “You learn lots of different things that you use in the creative industry. The course has provided me with the freedom to express myself and follow the creative path.”

Looking ahead, Zillah is set to further her education by studying Fashion, Knitwear Design and Knitted Textiles at Nottingham Trent University. Zillah said: “I think the college experience has prepared me for university – creating mood boards and the process to create the final outcome.” Her time at BSDC has also built her confidence in handling project briefs, a skill she feels well-prepared for.

Zillah has clear ambitions for her future, stating: “I really want to open my own knitwear business. I have already started working on a website, so I eventually plan to publish that and create my own knitwear brand.”

Zillah recently starred in a video case study as part of the College’s new ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign to encourage others to consider college as a post GCSE option. The college’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign is showcasing a series of current full-time students sharing their experience of vocational learning and how their learning journey so far is putting them on track to achieve their goals of university study or employment. It aims to dispel common myths about vocational study and help potential learners and their parents better understand the options available after GCSEs. To view the video, go to https://vimeo.com/974055496 or more information about studying at Burton and South Derbyshire College, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk/your-life-your-rules.