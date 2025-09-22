Celebrating Excellence: NPTC Group of Colleges’ Annual Student Awards

Wales’s brightest stars gathered under one roof to celebrate ambition, resilience, and achievement at the NPTC Group of Colleges’ 20th annual Student Awards ceremony, held at Neath College. This wasn’t just an evening to applaud academic excellence—it was a celebration of the personal triumphs that make these students truly exceptional.

The night crackled with energy as each academic area showcased its most outstanding achiever. From the dazzling School Award Winners to the standout special accolades—Higher Education Student of the Year, Pathways Training Student of the Year, and Adult Learner of the Year—the ceremony shone a spotlight on the diverse talents that make this College a hub of success.

But it wasn’t just the students who took centre stage. The evening also honoured those behind the scenes, like Matthew Williams, Graphic Designer of 18 years and Carole Jarvis, Lecturer in Tourism. Their unwavering dedication exemplifies the college’s commitment to excellence in education and its vibrant, creative community.

Some of the night’s most electrifying moments came as the spotlight landed on exceptional individuals. Isabelle Dubec was named Sixth Form Academy Student of the Year, Hollie Fletcher claimed the Saraswati Award, while Ismail Karadag earned Computing and Digital Technology Student of the Year. These accolades were just the beginning.

The crown jewel of the evening came with the prestigious Chief Executive Officer Student of the Year award. Mark Dacey, the College’s CEO, faced the monumental task of selecting the most remarkable student among a sea of extraordinary talent. The winner was Grace Evans— a student whose journey from initially beginning college to now heading into Higher Education is remarkable.

Grace Evans’s story is one of quiet strength. Grace consistently demonstrated excellence and initiative throughout her time at college, making her a highly deserving winner of this award.

Grace achieved a Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) in her BTEC Level 3 Business course, the highest possible grade, reflecting her academic strength, consistency, and dedication, whilst showing excellence, leadership, resilience, and community spirit, all qualities that make her a standout student.

As Mark Dacey presented the award, he spoke with pride:

“Selecting the winner is never easy—every student tonight has demonstrated remarkable achievement. Grace’s academic excellence speaks volumes, but it is her resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to her education that truly set her apart. With her strong foundation in business, her passion for the agricultural sector, and her proven leadership and problem-solving abilities, Grace is exceptionally well-positioned to thrive in her studies and go on to make meaningful contributions in agricultural management. We are incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and look forward to seeing the bright future that lies ahead for this talented, positive, and resilient individual.”

The evening’s energy was further lifted by the infectious enthusiasm of Gabriella Jukes, who expertly guided the ceremony with her warmth and charisma, and special guest Molly Stephens.

NPTC Group of Colleges continues to soar in academic excellence, with 2025 results that are nothing short of remarkable. Half of the students achieved A* to B grades, with almost a quarter of students achieving the top A* to A grades, and over three-quarters of students achieving A* to C grades.

Students who follow the Gifted and Talented Excellence (GATE) programme continue to raise the bar, with 84 per cent achieving A* – A grades and 100 per cent A* – B grades.

Students sitting their Level 3 Vocational qualifications also excelled, with 196 distinction grades awarded. Of these, 49 were at distinction star level, the highest possible vocational grade profile, equivalent to an A* at A Level.

As the evening drew to a close, Mark Dacey addressed the room with admiration:

“I am incredibly proud to congratulate each and every student here tonight. The Student Awards celebrate not only the hard work but also the extraordinary commitment these individuals have shown. On behalf of the staff at NPTC Group of Colleges and the Board of Governors, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners and, of course, a huge thank you to our sponsors Media Wales for making tonight possible.”

This was a night to remember. A night that showcased the power of perseverance, the pursuit of dreams, and the bright future awaiting these exceptional students. If you want to be part of something extraordinary, NPTC Group of Colleges is the place where success is not just achieved—it is celebrated.

Full gallery on Facebook.