Celebration of loyalty for nearly 3,000 years of service by college staff

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is rolling out the red carpet this June to honour a staggering 113 staff who have racked up almost three millennia of dedication, loyalty and behind-the-scenes hard work.

With a jaw-dropping 2,898 years of combined service accumulated between 39 teachers and 74 support and management staff.

Four of those being recognised have been at the college for more than 40 years, including Julie who joined back in October 1979, when disco was topping the charts, Margaret Thatcher had just moved into Number 10, and the Sony Walkman was the hottest tech on the market.

Julie started working on an old-school manual typewriter, took switchboard calls via the classic PBX plug-and-socket system, and now handles everything from visitor check-ins to web-based systems and iPads – all from her base at Harrowbrook College.

She said:

“I’ve gone from a plug-in switchboard to answering calls on my computer. I used a minicom, fax, even old-school shorthand. Now people sign in using iPads!”

Over four and a half decades, she’s worked across multiple campuses, including Nuneaton, Bedworth, Atherstone, Coleshill, Hinckley, and more, and was even out and about in the community promoting the college in town centres, schools, and shopping areas.

Julie’s journey tracks the history of the college. She started when it was known as the North Warwickshire College of Technology and Art, then lived through its mergers into North Warwickshire and Hinckley College, and finally into NWSLC as we know it today. She’s worked under three principals and more managers, tutors, and colleagues than she can count.

And despite all that change, one thing’s remained constant – her dedication to students, staff, and visitors.

She added:

“I never imagined I’d still be here at this age, but I’ve stayed because I love what I do.

“I’ve seen students come back with their children – and even grandchildren! I hope I’ve helped people feel welcome and made a difference, even just with a smile or kind word.”

Among those celebrating 20, 25, 30, even 40 years or more are 39 teachers who have clocked up 996 years between them. Their dedication has created a strong foundation that supports students and staff alike, ensuring a safe, welcoming, and high-performing learning environment.

An Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) report published in 2023 suggested 25 per cent of college teachers leave the profession after one year; almost half have left after three years; and 10 years after beginning teaching, less than 25 per cent remain in the profession (IFS, 2023).

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said:

“This is a truly remarkable milestone. The commitment of our support staff is nothing short of phenomenal. They are the glue that holds the college together – adaptable, resilient, and dedicated to creating an environment where everyone can thrive.”

The celebratory lunch will be held later in June, bringing together colleagues from across the college’s campuses to share memories, enjoy recognition, and celebrate milestones both personal and professional.

From shorthand to software, plug boards to iPads, the support team at NWSLC have evolved with the times, and continues to adapt to meet the needs of employers and the community.

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following an Ofsted inspection in November 2024.