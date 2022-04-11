Chubb crowns the next wave of fire safety and security engineers

Chubb celebrates the next generation of fire safety and security engineers during a special apprenticeship awards ceremony held at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Accrington last Thursday (7th April).

The event was exclusively organised by Chubb, a leading provider of fire safety and security solutions, to celebrate the achievements of 22 of the company’s graduating apprentices.

The apprentices were joined by their line managers, Brendan McNulty, Chubb UK&I Managing Director, Mike Shands, Vice President of Learning and Leadership Development at APi Group, and Chris Stott, CEO at Training 2000 Limited. The rising stars received certificates of completion, and three apprentices were given special recognition as Chubb’s Apprentices of the Year.

Adam Watson, who is based at Chubb’s Blackburn office, completed his Level 3 Apprenticeship in 2021 and was one of the Apprentice of the Year award recipients. He said, “Being named Apprentice of the Year is really special, and I’m delighted to be recognised for all my hard work over the past 12 months. I’m looking forward to seeing where my career with Chubb takes me.”

Jim McSharry, Chubb’s Early Careers Manager, hosted the event and believes that apprentices are a vital part of any organisation. He said, “Our celebratory event is an excellent opportunity to highlight our apprentices’ incredible value to the organisation. While learning on the job, our apprentices inject enthusiasm and fresh ideas into their teams. They are willing to learn, and their energy is refreshing to see. “Here at Chubb, we know how important it is to nurture the next generation of team leaders so they can help drive our business forward. We are investing in the future so that we can continue to protect your world.”

The 22 graduates now have excellent progression opportunities with Chubb. Many of them will turn their apprenticeships into full-time roles working across field-based roles in fire safety or security and office-based roles in Finance or IT. Others can continue to work and study, aiming for Higher Apprenticeships at Level 6 – the equivalent of a degree.

Mike commented: “It’s fantastic to see the next wave of fire safety and security talent thriving with Chubb. I’m proud of each of the apprentices, making a difference in the workplace and gaining the essential skills they need for life-long careers in our industry.”

As an active supporter of apprenticeship programmes, Chubb is committed to investing in young talent to provide the skills and education young people need to secure careers in fire safety and security solutions.

The celebratory event was also an opportunity for Chubb to announce newly sponsored training rooms at the Training 2000 campus in Blackburn. This further strengthens the training partnership and commitment to nurturing the fire safety and security technicians, specialists, and leaders of the future.

For more information about career opportunities at Chubb, please visit www.chubb.co.uk/jobs

