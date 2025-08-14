City of Oxford College and University Centre students celebrate T Level success

City of Oxford College and University Centre would like to congratulate the 36 students who passed their T Level qualifications today.

In September 2021, Activate Learning became one of the first providers to offer the brand-new T Levels qualification in Oxfordshire. City of Oxford College and University Centre started offering two T Level pathways in September 2021, in Health (Adult Nursing) and Digital Production, Design and Development.

Since then, the college on Oxpens Road has expanded their T Level provision which now also includes T Levels in Business: Management and Administration and Early Years and Education.

Today, the college celebrates their third cohort of T Level students completing their second year.

This year, the college’s Digital Production, Design and Development T Level students achieved a 100% pass rate.

The college’s T Level in Management and Administration, and T Level in Education and Early Years, also obtained 100% pass rates.

Thea Rogers, 18, from Abingdon, was one of the college’s top performers, achieving a Distinction in Management and Administration. While studying, she undertook a placement at Live Wire Productions, where she was then taken on in a full time role. She will now take up an offer from Liverpool John Moores University where she will study Marketing in September 2026, after taking a gap year.

Thea said:

“I feel super excited. I wasn’t expecting a Distinction, so I’m very happy. I’m now heading to university where I’ll be studying Marketing at Liverpool John Moores University. I would love to one day do social media marketing for a Formula 1 team.

“I would recommend this college to others as I enjoyed my experience overall here. My second year tutor was fantastic – she had so much insight and knowledge which really helped when it came to the hands on aspect of our course. I can’t thank her enough for the effort she put in as it really had a huge impact on the outcome of this course.

Holly Ellison, 18, from Wallingford, achieved a Merit in Early Years and Education. She completed placements at Scamps of Benson and Benson Church of England Primary School. She will now take up an offer to study Primary Education at Oxford Brookes University.

Holly said:

“I got a Merit and I’m really happy! I’m going to study Primary Education at Oxford Brookes University. I’d like to be a primary school teacher and go into special education.”

“I enjoyed the course because it had the perfect balance of college and placement. I loved being able to connect what we learnt in lessons to real situations in schools and nurseries.

“The placements helped me build strong relationships with staff and children, and the experience has already been so beneficial when applying for jobs.

“I’m excited to take the next step towards becoming a primary school teacher and it feels like all the hard work over the last two years has set me up for this next chapter.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to my teachers, Charlotte and Lucia, for guiding us through the course and always being there when we needed help. I’d also like to thank our placement coordinator, Sarah, who made every placement visit enjoyable and something we looked forward to. Her support has meant so much to us.

“Going into new placements was daunting at first, as I’m naturally quite shy and reserved. However, these experiences helped me build confidence and improve my communication skills. Combined with the support from my teachers, it turned out to be one of the most valuable parts of the course.”

“The T Level in Early Years and Education is great for anyone who learns best by doing as well as studying. The placement experience is so valuable.

“The college as a whole has brilliant resources, including a lovely library, great laptops in the classrooms, and we even have a nursery set up in our classroom to help us put theory into practice.”

Neil Brookes, Executive Director Faculties and Colleges (North) at Activate Learning, said:

“Congratulations to all students collecting their excellent T Levels results today!

“Our students have worked hard with our employer partners in the Early Years, Engineering, Health and Care, and Digital sectors over the past two years to achieve these results.

“Alongside their classroom-based studies, students have had the opportunity to experience their chosen sector first hand, which has helped them to gain new skills and apply their learning in real-world settings.

“This, in turn with their excellent results, will help them to stand out and progress onto their next steps whether that’s further study at college or university, pursuing an apprenticeship or progressing into employment.

“Whichever route they’ve chosen, I would like to wish them all the best of luck for the future, and we look forward to hearing about all their successes and inviting them back to inspire current students as an alumnus of Activate Learning.

“Thank you to our employer partners too, who have played a significant role in supporting students to achieve these fantastic outcomes.”