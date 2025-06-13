City of Westminster College crowned winner of 2025 Planet Earth Games

City of Westminster College (CWC) is celebrating a landmark achievement after being named the national winner of the 2025 Planet Earth Games, the UK’s largest eco-friendly competition for colleges.

The annual event challenges students and staff across the country to design and deliver creative, environmentally focused activities that connect people with nature, promote sustainable living and support mental and physical wellbeing. This year’s competition saw record participation, with colleges submitting a wide range of green initiatives and community projects.

CWC’s winning programme impressed judges with its innovation, inclusivity and impact. The college’s campaign featured Bottles to Beacons, an upcycling workshop where students transformed used plastic bottles into decorative ornaments, promoting recycling and creative reuse. Another standout activity was Health and Wellbeing Indoor Games, a unique series of fun, physical challenges designed to boost fitness and mood while keeping sustainability in mind.

Students also embraced sustainable eating with Seven Day Salad, a week-long initiative encouraging healthy, plant-based eating through daily salad recipes and educational content. The college community took their environmental learning outdoors with Barnyard Bonding, a visit to Mudchute Farm that highlighted the importance of animal care and sustainable agriculture.

Meanwhile, Seal the Chill taught participants how to make their own draught excluders, combining energy efficiency with practical, hands-on learning.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for their dedication to sustainability and their outstanding performance in the Planet Earth Games.

“This victory reflects our commitment to creating a greener future and inspiring the next generation to take action for the planet. It’s a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved.”

Chris Broadbent, Founder, Planet Earth Games, said: “This is the fourth year of Planet Earth Games’ Further Education competition and it just gets better every year. Behind the impressive numbers there are countless examples of this competition engaging hard-to-reach groups.

“This has also been the first year we have worked with the Leadership Skills Foundation and that has enabled us to engage colleges and young people in the Environment Leaders Programme bringing together the practical skills and academic understanding to nurture green leaders of the future.”

United Colleges Group (UCG), rated as ‘Good’ in a 2025 evaluation by Ofsted, offers Further Education and training across five campuses at the City of Westminster College and College of North West London, in almost all vocational areas, at a variety of levels for learners of all ages.

The group works with students, the community, government, partners and employers, across London and the UK, to support thousands of people in reaching their goals, whether that be starting a career, progressing onto further or higher education or developing new skills.

Sector specialisms include Business & Accountancy, Construction, Engineering, Computing & Robotics, Science, Sport, Creative & Digital Industries and Provision for Learners with High Needs.

In addition to two flagship colleges, London’s first purpose-built theatre, The Cockpit, also forms part of the United Colleges Group.



