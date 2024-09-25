City of Wolverhampton College takes on patronage of Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance

City of Wolverhampton College has demonstrated its on-going commitment to equality, diversity and inclusivity by becoming patron of a national organisation which provides pathways to apprenticeships for people from under-represented groups across the region.

The college has partnered with the Multicultural Apprenticeship and Skills Alliance to promote apprenticeships and encourage people from all cultural backgrounds to embrace the learning, career opportunities and future earning potential that the training scheme provides.

Through the patronage, the college will gain access to organisations which work with young people from under-represented communities and, through these groups, will promote apprenticeships on offer in a wide range of industry sectors, as well as apprenticeship vacancies with local and regional employers.

The partnership will also facilitate links with businesses and employers that can benefit from the college’s free apprenticeship recruitment service which will help them to identify staffing needs and advertise vacancies, screen applicants and shortlist candidates on the company’s behalf.

Daniel Degg, head of employer engagement and business development at the college, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way for young people to get on the career ladder and learn on-the-job in their chosen industry and, in such a multicultural area as the West Midlands, we are keen to promote the benefits of the programme to under-represented groups.

“Our patronage of the Multicultural Apprenticeship and Skills Alliance will enable us to strengthen our partnerships with local schools and community organisations to actively demonstrate our commitment to providing accessible and inclusive education and training to all members of the community.

“The partnership will also benefit employers in these communities who can use apprenticeship training as cost effective way of expanding their workforce and training new staff or upskilling existing members of their team with the latest industry skills and knowledge.

“We are proud to be a patron of the alliance and are looking forward to the opportunities it will bring to young people from traditionally under-represented groups.”

Jagdeep Soor, executive director at the Multicultural Apprenticeship and Skills Alliance, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome the City of Wolverhampton College on board as a patron of the alliance.

“The college’s commitment to promoting an inclusive learning environment and improving equity and accessibility of opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to open more doors for underrepresented groups.

“Collectively, we will create real opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to gain the skills they need to thrive in the workforce, making a tangible impact for marginalised communities.”