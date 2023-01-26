Coding school in running for three awards

Britain’s biggest coding and computer science educator is in the running for three titles at Birmingham’s signature awards.

School of Coding, based in Wolverhampton, has been shortlisted in the Innovative Business of the Year category at the awards, which will take place at the Vox Conference Centre on 10th February.

The school’s founder and CEO Manny Athwal is a finalist in the Young Business Person of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year categories.

School of Coding was founded by Manny in 2017, and since then he and his wife Sandeep have taken the company from their bedroom to a multi-office organisation with plans to create more than 100 new jobs in the next three years and reach £50m turnover within the next five years.

“To be shortlisted in three categories in these awards is a tremendous honour for us,” said Manny. Although we are still a relatively young company, we have already made great strides in the education sector and through our work with the UK government and other major organisations such as Toyota, the European Council and JP Morgan.

“Our aim is to encourage people to take up coding to boost their chances of employment. Coding touches every aspect of our lives and will only become more and more important in the future.

“Knowing how coding works and how things are built is really important. Not knowing how coding works will be like not knowing how to read or write in the next 10 to 15 years.”

School of Coding teaches over 5,000 students each month, working with three major universities and over 150 schools and colleges across the UK.

Along with its state of the art E-Learning platform, the school also operates education centres where students go to learn coding and digital skills using innovative virtual reality and augmented reality tools as well as practical applications.

The Signature Awards celebrate the best in business, especially those operating in the business to business sector. The event will shine a spotlight on the work of those business professionals who have provided cutting edge thinking and have driven their organisations forward.

School of Coding is no stranger to awards, winning the Excellence in Technology award at last year’s Wolverhampton Business Awards, as well as being shortlisted for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The school was also a finalist in last year’s Express and Star Business Awards in the Young Business of the Year and Family Business of the Year Categories.

