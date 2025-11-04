STUDENTS from Coleg Cambria today (Tuesday) launched the college’s transformative Strategic Plan for 2025–2030, setting out a bold vision to exceed expectations through education, innovation and inspiration.

The plan reinforces the college’s position as one of the largest and leading providers of skills, training and opportunity for learners, employers and communities across north east Wales and the UK.

With sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop, Cambria has long been an anchor institution at the heart of the region.

The new strategy outlines how the college will continue to drive growth and prosperity, while ensuring its learners feel fully enabled, included and equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Central to the plan is the college’s mission: “Creating brighter futures through excellence in education by fostering skills and technical knowledge in a supportive and innovative environment.”

Chief Executive Yana Williams said the new strategy is about much more than classrooms and qualifications.

“Our learners are at the core of everything we do,” she said.

“This plan is not only about preparing students for academic and career success. It’s about building their confidence and sense of belonging.

“We want every individual who studies or works with us to feel that they truly matter, that their voices are heard and that Coleg Cambria is a place where they can achieve their full potential.”

The strategy highlights the importance of collaboration with employers and industry partners to ensure the curriculum reflects real-world needs both today and in the future.

By aligning training and apprenticeships with labour market demands, the college aims to provide students and apprentices with the best possible opportunities to secure meaningful employment or work experience, while also supporting businesses to grow and innovate.

Ms Williams added: “North east Wales is home to so much talent and potential. By working hand-in-hand with employers, we can ensure our learners gain the right skills for the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow.

“At the same time, we can help businesses adapt, diversify and embrace innovation in ways that benefit the entire region.”

The plan also sets out a commitment to sustainability and digital transformation. Cambria will continue to invest in energy-efficient facilities, sustainable practices and new technologies, preparing learners to lead in a greener economy and a more connected digital world.

This includes artificial intelligence, immersive technologies and modern assessment methods, while ensuring inclusivity so that all learners, regardless of background, can access and benefit from digital innovation.

Another cornerstone of the plan is the promotion of the Welsh language and culture, in line with the Welsh Government’s Cymraeg 2050 strategy. The college will create more opportunities for bilingual study, strengthen cultural activities across its sites and support both staff and students to develop their Welsh language skills.

Underpinning every part of the strategy are Coleg Cambria’s values of inclusivity, integrity, innovation, inspiration and improvement.

Professor Tim Wheeler, chair of governors at the college, said: “These values are guiding principles that will shape decisions and actions going forward. We are very proud of our track record, but this plan is about the future.

“It is about being ambitious for our learners, our colleagues and our communities. We want to lead on sustainability, celebrate our Welsh identity and set the pace in digital innovation, all while holding ourselves to the highest standards of teaching and support.

“Above all, it is about creating brighter futures for everyone who comes into contact with Coleg Cambria.”

Student President Toby Taylor, from Denbighshire, is studying A Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Physics at Deeside Sixth Form Centre.

He added: “As students, we’re really excited about this new Strategic Plan because it puts us at the heart of everything.

“It shows Coleg Cambria isn’t just focused on helping us succeed in our studies, but also our wellbeing, our career pathways and our personal growth.

“Knowing the college is working with employers and creating opportunities gives us confidence that we’re developing the skills we’ll need in a changing world. Most importantly, it makes us feel supported as individuals, with our voices heard and our futures valued.”

The Strategic Plan for 2025–2030 marks the beginning of an exciting period of growth and innovation – one that promises to transform lives, strengthen communities and secure a brighter future for the region.

For more on the Strategic Plan for 2025–2030, visit the website.