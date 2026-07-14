Coleg Cambria steps up bilingual recruitment drive with dedicated Welsh-language careers event

WELSH speakers are being encouraged to explore new career opportunities as Coleg Cambria continues to expand its bilingual workforce with a dedicated recruitment event at its Deeside campus this summer.

The college is inviting prospective applicants from across north east Wales and beyond to attend Gyrfa Gymraeg @ Cambria on Tuesday July 21, from 4.30pm to 6pm, for an informal evening showcasing career opportunities and the growing value of Welsh language skills in the workplace.

Eligible new starters could also receive a £400 welcome bonus as the college continues to strengthen its bilingual workforce across a wide range of teaching, support and specialist roles.

The event builds on the success of a similar recruitment evening held at Cambria’s Yale campus in Wrexham earlier this year, which attracted prospective applicants from education, industry and business.

Current vacancies include teaching and assessor positions, learning support and business support roles, alongside specialist opportunities in engineering, construction, digital technologies, healthcare and apprenticeships.

Rather than formal interviews, visitors will have the chance to meet Welsh-speaking colleagues over refreshments, ask questions in a relaxed environment and find out more about careers at one of Wales’s leading further education institutions.

Llinos Roberts, Director of Welsh Language Development at Coleg Cambria, said: “Developing a confident, bilingual workforce is central to our vision.

“This event is about connecting with Welsh-speaking communities and showing how valuable those language skills are in a professional setting. We’re committed to supporting staff at every stage of their Welsh language journey and creating more opportunities to use Welsh in the workplace.”

Jack Swift, HR Business Partner at Coleg Cambria, added: “The response to our Wrexham event was fantastic and it generated genuine interest from people looking to take the next step in their careers.

“The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive, particularly from those who appreciated the opportunity to have informal conversations with staff and learn more about the opportunities available across the college.

“We’re looking forward to bringing that same experience to Deeside and meeting talented Welsh speakers from a wide range of backgrounds and industries.”

The college is particularly keen to hear from professionals working in construction, engineering, healthcare, digital technologies and business, including those interested in moving into education while gaining teaching qualifications on the job.

Alongside career progression opportunities, Coleg Cambria offers tailored Welsh language development, training to support bilingual delivery and incentives for staff who use Welsh in the workplace.

People interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance, although drop-in visitors will also be welcome on the day.