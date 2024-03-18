Coleg Gwent learners go for gold at national skills competition

Learners from Coleg Gwent delivered an impressive performance at this year’s Skills Competition Wales final (14 March 2024) — walking away with a total of 18 medals, including seven gold awards.

Hosted at the International Conference Centre in Newport, the annual event, which is funded by Welsh Government, aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees, and apprentices the chance to take part in competitions across a wide range of sectors.

This year’s competition boasted record numbers of interest and registrations with over 1,100 participants taking part across 64 competitions.

Coleg Gwent was one of five south Wales colleges in attendance, represented by its 250-strong team of tutors, learners, and apprentices, across sectors including automotive technology, woodwork, hairdressing, and personal training.

With seven gold, five silver and six bronze medals — the achievements mirror the college’s wide-range of courses and commitment to nurturing the skills of its learners through real business and skills opportunities.

Mozhedeh Zarrinderakht, studying at the college’s Newport Campus, secured a gold medal with her efforts in the Hairdressing category. She commented:

“I entered Skills Competition Wales last year but was unfortunately unsuccessful — which is why I was so motivated to enter again this year. I wasn’t expecting to get gold, but I’m incredibly proud and happy that I did!

“As a mature student, winning this award has helped me realise that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can always learn new skills or start a new career. To anyone thinking about entering next year: don’t give up and do what you love.”

Meanwhile, Damiano Argentieri, a gold medallist in the Personal Trainer category, added:

“I’m always challenging myself, so when I found out about the competition, I wanted to enter straight away. I told myself, “I’m going to win it” and I did!

“Taking part in the competition meant that I could put what I was learning on my course, into practice. I’ve gained a lot of confidence from it, and I can now really imagine my future as a qualified personal trainer.”

Richard Wheeler, Skills Competition Manager at Coleg Gwent, said:

“Skills Competition Wales is recognised as a pinnacle event for vocational skills in Wales — involving students who are excelling across diverse disciplines, from Vehicle Refinishing to 3D Game Art.

“Mirroring the range of courses that we’re proud to deliver at Coleg Gwent, the event both recognises the value of our courses and the quality of our teaching, while also celebrating the fantastic achievements of our learners. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

A full list of the evening’s medallists can be found here.