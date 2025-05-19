College barbering partnership is a cut above

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is collaborating with Lifestyle Barbers in Burton to deliver hands-on training and experience as part of the Level 2 Barbering course, launching in September 2025.

The partnership brings together BSDC’s expertise in vocational education with Lifestyle Barbers, a leading name in the area. Many of its owners and staff are former Burton and South Derbyshire College students, making this initiative a natural extension of its commitment to training the next generation of barbers.

The course will provide students with a realistic training environment, allowing them to develop their skills in a live, commercial barbering salon. The curriculum is designed to reflect modern urban hair trends, combining technical skills with knowledge of skin and hair conditions, hygiene and grooming best practices. Graduates of the course will have the skills and experience needed to be job-ready and succeed in a fast-paced and vibrant sector.

Co-owner of Lifestyle Barbers, Ryan James said: “This collaboration will definitely benefit the students as they’ll be developing their skills inside a real barber’s shop. It’s a more hands-on approach, giving them a true understanding of what the industry is all about.

“I can see the partnership growing over the years. Barbering is massive now – when I started, it wasn’t that popular, but social media has changed everything. I’d definitely encourage young people to get into barbering. You’ve got the freedom to work how and when you want, you’re always meeting new people, building confidence and growing your network. It’s a great route to go down.”

Lee Mitchell, Director of Curriculum at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “We are thrilled to partner with Lifestyle Barbers to offer our students an exciting learning experience. BSDC and Lifestyle Barbers are dedicated to raising industry standards and demonstrating the value of certified training, ensuring graduates are job-ready and equipped to succeed. We are proud to continue our tradition of excellence in vocational training and look forward to seeing our students thrive in this dynamic industry.”

This exciting new course not only strengthens ties between education and industry but also highlights the value of community collaboration in shaping future careers. With expert guidance, real-world experience and a supportive learning environment, students will be ready to make their mark in the ever-evolving world of barbering.

Applications for the new Level 2 Barbering course are now open for the September 2025 intake. For further information or to apply, go to the courses section of the Burton and South Derbyshire College website: https://www.bsdc.ac.uk/explore/course/view/11/15530.