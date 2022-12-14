College bids a long farewell to longest serving member of staff Stephanie Bell

This month the Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) hosted a lunch to celebrate the retirement of Stephanie Bell, the longest serving member of @BordersCollege staff.

Principal and Chief Executive Pete Smith attended the celebration lunch held at the Hawick Campus and gave an overview of Steph’s career spanning an amazing 41 years.

Steph pre-dates Borders College, having started her employment working as a Catering lecturer at the Henderson Technical College from April 1981. In 1984 Steph attended Jordan Hill College to undertake her TQFE qualification.

One of Steph’s many successes, whilst working as Chef School Development Manager within BC Consultants, was the management of an EU innovative funded project. Through the success of this project, Borders College was successful in winning a number of prestigious awards.

In 2010 BC Consultants staff, including Steph, merged back into Borders College, rebranded as the Business Development Unit, and now known as DEBI. Throughout Steph’s career within the College, she has loyally served five Principals, engaged and worked with numerous employers within the region and beyond, mentored internal staff, and supported over 1,000 students through various qualifications.

Katharine Mathison, Director of DEBI commented:

“Steph, we will miss you so much, the DEBI will not be the same without you. Good Luck for the future and enjoy every minute of your retirement.

“I am sure you will all agree that Steph has more than earned her retirement and we wish her all the very best for the new chapter in her life.

Happy retirement Steph from your friends and colleagues at Borders College.

