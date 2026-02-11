College celebrates top apprentices and employers

Gower College Swansea has held a special awards ceremony at Swansea.com Stadium as part of Apprenticeship Week Wales 2026.

The event, which honoured the outstanding commitment and dedication of the College’s apprentices, staff and employer partners from across Wales and England, was hosted by presenter/broadcaster Ross Harries, who has been the face of Welsh rugby for more than a decade.

Guest speakers for the night were James Owen, Chief Executive of Medr, and Jonathan Morris, Strategic Partnerships and External Affairs Manager at Tai Tarian.

“Apprenticeships are a key priority for many employers in terms of meeting the skills needed to develop and grow their businesses and I am delighted that, especially in recent years, the College has been able to respond to this demand,” says Principal, Paul Kift.

“Today we have over 2,500 apprentices at any one time, but I am also delighted to report that the quality of the provision has also strengthened with our apprentices, staff and programmes being recognised in Wales at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru and the Inspire Tutor Awards, and also across the UK at the Times Educational Supplement (TES) FE Awards, the Annual Apprenticeship Conference (AAC) Awards, and the Association of Colleges (AOC) Beacon Awards.”



Our 2026 apprentices of the year are:

Accountancy Apprentice of the Year – Alex Hoskin, Castleview Accountancy

Activity Leadership & Sports Development Apprentice of the Year – Sinead Hogan, Ysgol Ty Gwyn

Built Environment Apprentice of the Year – Leon Lezzi, Swansea Council

Business Administration Apprentice of the Year – Mikayla Novak, EYST

Business and Quality Improvement Apprentice of the Year – Ross Cotter, Energybuild Ltd

Childcare/Educational Support Apprentice of the Year – Katy Campbell, Rocking Horse Day Nursery

Civil Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Lewis Colborne, RMG Groundworks

Community Development Apprentice of the Year – Richard Thomas, United Welsh

Construction Apprentice of the Year – Sonny Desmond, J Lynch Building

Contact Centre Apprentice of the Year – Matthew Roberts, TUI

Customer Service Apprentice of the Year – Caitlin Lockett, Robert Price Builders Merchants

Digital Learning Design Apprentice of the Year – Tetiana Bohach, JoJo Maman Bébé

Electronics Apprentice of the Year – Freddy Thompson, NHS

Engineering and Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Liam Atkins, CJ Motors

Facilities and Resource Management Apprentice of the Year – Zoe Payne, Swansea Council

Floorcovering Apprentice of the Year – Keenan James, Lee James Flooring

Health Care Apprentice of the Year – Elizabeth Illing, Swansea Bay University Health Board

Housing Apprentice of the Year – Ross Williams, Merthyr Valley Homes

Information, Advice and Guidance Apprentice of the Year – Daniel Payne-Wilks, TCH Group

IT and Digital Apprentice of the Year – Elisha Cook, DVLA

Laboratory and Science Apprentice of the Year – Isobel Taylor, Hydratech

Legal Services Apprentice of the Year – Ruby Shadrach, JCP Solicitors

Management and Development Apprentice of the Year – Hana Kubiszova, Adept Consulting

Social Care Apprentice of the Year – Zoe Thicker, Pembrokeshire Council

Youth Work Apprentice of the Year – Cerian Asplet-Phoenix, Flintshire County Council

Pencampwr Cymraeg Gwobr Prentis – Katy Campbell, Rocking Horse Day Nursery

Pencampwr Cymraeg Gwobr Prentisiaeth Cyflogwr – Adra

Pencampwr Cymraeg Gwobr Prentisiaeth Tiwtor/Aseswr – Lowri Williams



Electrical, Electronic Product Service and Installation Apprentice of the Year (England) – Bradley Ager, Fisher and Paykel

Facilities Management Apprentice of the Year (England) – Fathema Sarkar, Marlin



Apprenticeship Tutor/Assessor of the Year – Anne Fellowes

Apprenticeship Tutor/Assessor of the Year (England) – Michael Rowe



Apprentice Employer of the Year (England) – St Monica Trust



Apprentice Employer of the Year (1-49 employees) – Meithrinfa Ffalabalam Cyfyngedig

Apprentice Employer of the Year (50-249 employees) – Energybuild Ltd

Apprentice Employer of the Year (250+ employees) – Ecolab

Apprentice Employer Champion of the Year – Rachel Healion, Swansea Council



Foundation Apprentice of the Year – Ross Cotter, Energybuild Ltd

Higher Apprentice of the Year – Hana Kubiszova, Adept Consulting

Apprentice of the Year (England) – Hamza Imansouren, Fisher & Paykel

Apprentice of the Year – Liam Atkins, CJ Motors



Many thanks to the Gorseinon Campus Jazz Band, led by Simon Prothero, for providing the arrival entertainment, and our Theatre and Live Events Production team, led by Adrian Hocking, for their fantastic work on the set, lighting and sound.

The event was part of a wide range of activities the College organised to celebrate Apprenticeship Week Wales 2026.

On 4 February, the College held a special open evening especially for people who are interested in apprenticeships. The event was a great success, with over 500 attending to chat with lecturers and employers.