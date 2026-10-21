College footballers shine on senior stage for Hornchurch FC

Four Barking & Dagenham College students have enjoyed a proud moment in their football development after representing the College’s partner club, Hornchurch FC, in a senior Essex Cup fixture.

Football Academy learners Ben Collison, Micheal Rhodes, James Mapp and Stefano Blankson described the opportunity as an honour and an experience they will never forget.

Their involvement gave the four current learners an opportunity to represent Hornchurch at senior level, taking their football beyond the College squad and into a competitive cup fixture. It was a significant occasion for the players, with the support of teammates and family making the experience even more memorable.

For James, a lifelong Hornchurch supporter alongside his family, pulling on the club’s shirt carried particular significance. He described the match as the best experience he had ever had and one of the best nights of his life.

Having followed the club as a fan, the chance to represent Hornchurch himself added a personal dimension to an already special occasion.

Stefano also reflected on how special it was to have his family watching. He thanked his fellow College players for their good-luck messages before the fixture and congratulations afterwards.

Those messages reflected the sense of pride across the College’s Football Academy. Fellow learners celebrated the opportunity given to the four players and shared their support for seeing BDC footballers represent the partner club.

BDC first team coach Mark Holder said the four players had earned their selection through hard work and a positive attitude.

His comments underlined the importance of the commitment learners bring to their football development, alongside the skills they demonstrate on the pitch. For other Academy players, the selections also provided an example of their peers progressing to an opportunity in senior football.

The fixture highlights how the College’s partnership with Hornchurch FC can give young footballers valuable experience of the senior game, allowing them to put their skills into practice in a competitive club environment.

For the four learners, it was also a chance to represent their College and themselves, with staff praising the positive impression they made.

Dean Cutting, Curriculum Manager for Sports Academies & Step To Success at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“All of us from BDC, and especially the Football Academy, are very proud of them and the way they have represented the College in such a positive way. But most importantly, we are proud of how they have represented themselves. They should be very proud.”