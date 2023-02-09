Shopping Cart

From education to employment

College hosts Welsh Language Music Day

Gower College Swansea February 9, 2023
0 Comments

A joint project between the College, Menter Abertawe and Welsh Government meant a variety of Welsh artists Mellt, Mali Haf, Dafydd Mills, Mei Gwynedd and Parisa Fouladi took to our stages on the Tycoch, Gorseinon and Llwyn y Bryn campuses.

The aim of the day was to raise awareness amongst our students of the variety in Welsh music.

“It was fantastic to have a week like this to celebrate contemporary Welsh language music,” says Welsh Manager Anna Davies.

“It gave our students the opportunity to listen and be introduced to music that they may not have discovered before. It was a successful week and it was a pleasure to see Welsh speaking and non-Welsh speaking students enjoy and be moved by Welsh language music.  We hope the day will kick-start other Welsh developments in the College.”

Thank you to the Welsh Government and Menter Abertawe for organizing, and too Tinopolis who came to film the event for the Heno programme on S4C.  Several of our students were on the Heno programme on S4C Tuesday 7th Feb 7pm – Rhys David Cole, Alissa Luckett, Evan Hill Howard ana Rhys Cole. We are very grateful for their contribution.

Published in: Education
Gower College Swansea

