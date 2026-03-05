College inspires future talent during National Apprenticeship Week

Barking & Dagenham College proudly marked National Apprenticeship Week with a series of engaging Industry Talks designed to give students first-hand insight into the world of work and the exciting opportunities available to them. The week formed part of the College’s wider commitment to strengthening employer links and ensuring learners are fully prepared for successful careers in industry.

Throughout the week, students heard directly from leading organisations across the gas, plumbing, heating, electrical and transport sectors. These sessions offered invaluable perspectives on career pathways, industry expectations and the practical skills employers are looking for in today’s workforce. By connecting students with professionals currently working in their chosen fields, the College created meaningful opportunities for learners to ask questions, build confidence and better understand the realities of their future careers.

The programme opened with an in-depth session from the Gas Safe Register, who delivered a comprehensive talk on working safely and legally within the gas industry. Students explored regulations, inspections, required qualifications and the serious risks associated with illegal gas work. The session concluded with a lively Q&A, allowing learners to clarify key points and gain practical advice directly from industry experts.

The Chartered Institute of Plumbing & Heating Engineering (CIPHE) followed, with CIPHE President Kevin Clark sharing valuable career insights drawn from his own professional journey. Jerry Whiteley delivered an engaging and practical talk titled “Read the Instructions”, emphasising the importance of accuracy, attention to detail and professionalism within the trade. The session reinforced how technical skill, combined with strong workplace habits, underpins long-term success in plumbing and heating careers.

Students also took part in an interactive pop-up session with Transport for London (TfL), supported by the College’s Apprenticeships & Careers team. Learners explored apprenticeship routes, job opportunities and entry requirements within one of the UK’s largest and most diverse organisations. The session provided valuable insight into careers spanning engineering, operations, infrastructure and business support functions.

Rounding off the week, electrical wholesalers CEF spoke to students about the support they offer apprentices and the wide range of opportunities available within the electrical industry, from branch roles to specialist technical careers.

Hayley Clement, Head of Apprenticeships at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity to connect our students with the industries they aspire to join. We are incredibly proud to host events like these, which give students direct access to employers and real-world insight. As a college, we play a crucial role in preparing apprentices with the technical skills, confidence and ambition they need to thrive and this week truly showcased that commitment.”

National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration of the positive impact apprenticeships have on individuals, employers and the wider economy. It highlights the importance of equipping young people with the right skills, knowledge and confidence to succeed — a mission that sits firmly at the heart of Barking & Dagenham College’s work and was clearly reflected throughout the week’s inspiring events.