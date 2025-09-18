College learners to reap the benefits of donated bike from Staffordshire Police

Motor vehicle learners from Stoke on Trent College are set to benefit from the donation of a seized nuisance bike from Staffordshire Police.

The bike will be used as an educational tool that learners will be able to examine and use within practical teaching sessions from Level 1 up to Level 3 qualifications.

The donation continues an exciting collaboration between the College, Staffordshire Police and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“The opportunity to gain hands-on experience using this bike and other vehicles is vital to the development of practical skills, which ensures our motor vehicle learners are skills ready, future ready.

“I’d like to thank partners at Staffordshire Police and Stoke-on-Trent City Council for their generous donation of the bike.

“The College’s Motor Vehicle courses continue to be extremely popular and we are proud to lead on the local and regional offer in line with the Local Skills Improvement Plan.”

Stoke-on-Trent City Council and Staffordshire Police continue to collaborate on Operation Transom, a campaign focused on helping to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on Staffordshire’s roads.

The work aims to target those who are damaging public green spaces and putting the public at risk through the illegal use of off-road motorbikes.

As part of the ongoing commitment to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB), increased patrols continue to take place in hotspot areas and the seizing of bikes used to commit ASB.

Councillor Majid Khan, cabinet member for safe and resilient communities, said:

“It’s fantastic to see this nuisance bike now being put to good use – supporting students in the city instead of causing problems in our communities.

“Nuisance bikes bring real misery to residents and this behaviour is simply unacceptable. Working with Staffordshire Police, we’ve put robust measures in place so vehicles being used in a way that causes alarm, distress or annoyance can be seized.

“Our anti-social behaviour team will keep gathering evidence and the police have assured us they will continue to take firm action against anyone who chooses to cause disruption.”

Inspector Chris Moss, from Staffordshire Police’s Road Crime team, said:

“I’m pleased that this motorbike is being put back into the community for positive use and I hope it proves valuable for young people’s education.

“Those that choose to use an illegal vehicle or drive dangerously put other road users and pedestrians at risk. We’ll take action against them as we carry on working proactively to tackle this.”