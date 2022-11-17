COLLEGE MARKETING PROJECTS SHORTLISTED FOR INDUSTRY AWARDS

Projects devised by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) to guide school-leavers taking their GCSEs, and to inspire students with career ideas based on science, technology and engineering subjects have been shortlisted for national awards by the College Marketing Network.

The FE First awards, presented annually to further education colleges who have excelled in a variety of marketing disciplines, are due to be announced at an awards ceremony in Solihull on Monday 28 November 2022.

The college’s marketing team led on the two projects which were designed to showcase pathways and careers for school leavers and those about to take the next steps in their education.

Shortlisted in the events category, NWSLC designed the ‘STEAM into Your Future’ showcase in response a study by the Nuneaton Careers Alliance into the impact of the pandemic on young people and their perceptions of, and attitudes, towards careers. A key outcome of the research was the lack of awareness of potential careers based on STEAM sector subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths).

The college worked with stakeholders from across two counties to stage a live event on two days in July 2022 for hundreds of Year 9 pupils during which they explored four hubs and tried out their skills on a range of challenges. Ninety-four per cent of those who attended agreed that they felt more positive about their career prospects after the event.

Having learned the value of virtual platforms during the pandemic, the NWSLC marketing team was keen to provide bespoke advice on GCSE Results Day August 2022 for prospective students that could not attend an in-person drop-in session on campus. The college created a bespoke microsite that was hosted live on four days after the exam results had been published. Visitors were able to access advice and guidance, chat live to the team, review former students’ experience, watch video content, experience 360-degree campus tours and make an application for full-time study directly via the site.

In 2021, the marketing team at NWSLC picked up two Gold and one Silver FE First Awards and was judged as ‘Best of the Best’ amongst its peers as part of the national scheme.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College NWSLC said, “I am delighted that the college has once again reached the shortlist in two categories of this awards scheme. We are always keen to embrace innovation and showcase our digital capabilities to reinforce the way in which colleges offer pathways to future-proofed careers.

“It is also vitally important that young people are able to experience live events where they can interact with industry leaders and benefit from the inspiration brought by active participation. We wish the marketing team good luck for the awards ceremony.”

