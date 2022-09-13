COLLEGE MARKS STUDENT AND ALUMNI SUCCESS AT SPECIAL EVENT

A choreographer, a fashion buyer for Next, an electric car technician and apprentices from the Coventry City of Culture Trust are amongst those whose achievements are being celebrated at a special event on 7 September for students and alumni from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC). In addition, former performing arts and business students are celebrating their success in a national awards scheme.

Francesca Tomlinson, who excelled in performing arts, and business student Ellis Percival learned today that they had both achieved Silver BTEC awards. The BTEC Awards, now in its 12th year, is an annual event that recognises and celebrates the hard work and dedication of BTEC learners, educators, and providers from all around the globe.

Also joining the celebrations is Bushra Khan from Coventry who started an apprenticeship with the college after leaving school during the Covid pandemic lockdown. Bushra wants to become a corporate commercial lawyer in the future and took the opportunity to join the Coventry City of Culture Trust where she learned about contracts and stakeholder management.

Completing an apprenticeship in fund-raising with the Coventry City of Culture Trust saw Oumar Diallo engaging with stakeholders with whom he learned how to secure donations for this high-profile project. Former business student Oumar was keen to learn about fund-raising to support his future career ambitions in filmmaking.

Former fashion and textiles student Emily Olner was inspired to follow her career after she joined the audience at an NWSLC fashion show. Having always loved fashion, Emily said that she knew instantly from that moment that she would like to study fashion after leaving school. Now working for Next in Leicester, Emily researches and locates the latest product ideas as part of her role in the sourcing team.

Business studies alumni Connall Pugh, who studied at the college’s Wigston Campus, changed direction after a rugby injury and decided not to go to university. He enjoyed learning about all aspects of business from accounting to management and developed a talent for marketing. Now working as a campaign co-ordinator for Cromwell Tools.

Former performing arts student Ryan Perry had always enjoyed singing, dancing, and acting and was keen to further develop his professional skills. After qualifying at the college’s creative arts campus in Hinckley, Ryan is now a freelance dance teacher and choreographer based at FootwrX Dance Company in Nuneaton.

Sophia Booth, from Bedworth, completed A Levels while helping her mechanic father to keep their neighbours’ cars on the road. A keen motocross enthusiast since the age of 14, Sophia was delighted to secure an automotive apprenticeship with electric car brand Polestar. She is working hard in the workshop now and enjoying all aspects of the vehicle build.

In total, over 8,000 students and apprentices aged between 14 and 78 were enrolled with the college last year on programmes from foundation levels to higher education. NWSLC has seven campuses across Warwickshire and Leicestershire including the MIRA Technology Institute which specialises in automotive and electric vehicle technology. Later this month, NWSLC is due to host the official launch of its new Centre for Logistics Education and Research at Magna Park in Leicestershire.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “We are delighted to welcome our former students to this special event to recognise the incredible impact of further education on their career opportunities. We prepare students to join dynamic industries that are changing at a rapid pace. We are delighted to provide the spaces in which our students can acquire the skills they need to develop a solid foundation for their future careers.”

