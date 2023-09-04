COLLEGE PARTNERSHIP SHORTLISTED FOR LEICESTERSHIRE BUSINESS AWARD

A project to deliver hydrogen skills for automotive and logistics businesses has been shortlisted as part of a regional awards scheme. North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) which leads the Hyve project alongside its partners SMB College Group, Leicester College, and Loughborough College will compete against organisations including Menphys, Leicester Riders, and design agency Creative62 for the East Midlands Chamber ‘Excellence in Collaboration’ trophy.

The Hyve project is designed to deliver infrastructure, awareness, and skills training in hydrogen and electric vehicles with a focus on HGVs and LGVs for businesses based within the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) area. The partners are working together towards the common goal of inspiring and empowering the next generation of automotive engineers. Hyve aims to be recognised as the first-choice provider of knowledge and skills training for automotive and logistics businesses across Leicestershire as they embrace the low carbon technologies that deliver cleaner, greener transport.

The collaboration enabled the project partners to make a successful joint bid for £2.75M of investment for equipment, development of learning materials, CPD and employer engagement. Through participation in the project, partners purchased electric vehicles, invested in augmented and virtual reality teaching materials, and bought hydrogen rigs and fuel cell demonstrators.

The collaboration has already:

Refurbished eight classrooms and workshops.

Designed and delivered seven new courses to over 100 students.

Engaged with over 100 employers.

Supported over 800 hours of continuous professional development (CPD).

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said,

“We’re delighted that this project has been recognised by this awards scheme because it directly addresses the climate change emergency and contributes to overall UK Net Zero targets.

“The Hyve project raises the profile of the need to decarbonize transportation and this partnership approach enables greater reach across the region by harnessing the facilities and expertise of a range of college partners. In this type of collaborative model, colleges work together towards a common and shared goal, reinforcing its impact.

“This project contributes to the successful achievement of the Department for Education’s objectives in launching the Strategic Development Fund which enables organisations to respond directly and at pace to specific regional skills requirements that have been highlighted through a dialogue with industry. It is an excellent example of the further education sector working at the heart of industry and opens up opportunities to address the broader skills agenda.”

The final of the East Midlands Chamber Awards for Leicestershire is due to be held on Friday 3 November 2023 at The Venue at De Montfort University.

