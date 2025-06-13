College reimagines the National Forest through dance and immersive technology

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently hosted a launch event to showcase an innovative performance, created in collaboration with Sterran Dance Company and the National Forest.

“Flora Regenerate” is an immersive experience, made possible through National Forest funding, that integrates AI into live dance, music and digital storytelling, pushing the boundaries of creative innovation in the College’s 360 immersive suite.

Through stunning visuals, evocative poetry and an ambient soundscape, this immersive experience explores themes of industrial decline, community renewal and regrowth of the National Forest.

Promoting collaborative processes, cross-art form opportunities and the use of new technologies, the project has been driven by a creative alliance between the College’s Learning Technologist, Zoe Tierney and its Patron of Dance and Theatre Arts, Katy Sterran, Artistic Director of Sterran Dance Company. The initiative aims to highlight the local area and encourage young people to connect with the National Forest, creating immersive experiences, possibilities and resources for education and beyond.

The project culminated in a live performance, where dancers and musicians interpreted the AI-enhanced narrative, creating an immersive experience. 360-degree recorded content was projected within the immersive space, while live dancers responded dynamically to the visuals in the physical environment.

Sterran Dance Company will now lead workshops that give Performing Arts students direct experience with the technology and techniques used in the performance. In addition, creative students from areas such as Photography, Product design, Graphics and Art will have the opportunity to contribute creatively to the project, designing elements inspired by its themes. The project will also be packaged as an educational resource to demonstrate how AI, human connection, digital and creative art can be combined to create starting points for learner projects.

Speaking about the performance, Katy Sterran said: “This project asked a powerful question: how can we connect the natural world and the story of the National Forest with the digital world, through human experience? The process was about finding ways to engage audiences on multiple levels – emotionally, digitally and environmentally. It’s been a privilege to contribute to such a relevant and significant project as patron of the College and as an Artist, not just for what has been achieved in this first stage, but for its inspiration and impact for future generations.”

Louise Driver, Director of Operations at the National Forest commented: “At the National Forest, we’re passionate about supporting projects that help people connect with the forest in diverse and meaningful ways. The performance was absolutely amazing with so many elements coming together: dance, digital backdrops, music and spoken word. It made me feel deeply connected to the history of the National Forest and to nature itself. It was wonderful to see young people so immersed in that experience and expressing it in such creative ways.”

Zoe Tierney, Learning Technologist at BSDC said: “The National Forest Project has been an incredible opportunity to explore the synergy between AI and the arts, while also inspiring young people to engage with and explore the National Forest. Looking ahead, we’re excited to share this groundbreaking initiative with the Further Education sector and beyond, showcasing how immersive storytelling and AI-driven creativity can transform learning and collaboration.”