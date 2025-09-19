College restaurant recognised with highly commended AA College Rosette

Staff and students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are celebrating a major achievement after the College’s Mulberry Restaurant and Bistro was awarded the prestigious AA College Rosette Highly Commended by AA Hotel and Hospitality Services.

The AA College Rosette is a highly respected accolade that recognises training restaurants delivering food and service of the highest quality, mirroring the exacting standards of the professional hospitality industry. The award is designed to reflect the well-known AA Rosette system used for commercial restaurants across the country, offering an industry benchmark that signals excellence to both employers and customers.

This latest recognition marks the second consecutive success for the Mulberry Restaurant, which has now retained its Highly Commended status while also adding to its earlier Gold Accreditation for the Hospitality and Catering programme. Achievements such as these highlight the College’s ongoing commitment to raising standards in training and providing students with the very best opportunities to succeed.

In order to achieve the Highly Commended status, the College’s Mulberry Restaurant was required to demonstrate outstanding dedication not only to the students training within its kitchens and service teams, but also to the wider hospitality sector. During the judging process, experienced AA hotel and restaurant inspectors commended the venue for its strong industry links, student-centred ethos, and impressive facilities. Inspectors noted that the College goes above and beyond to prepare students for real-world success, giving them hands-on experience in a professional environment.

Located at the heart of Burton Town Centre, the Mulberry Bistro and Restaurant has established itself as a well-loved local venue. It provides the community with a modern and inviting dining experience, while also acting as a live training ground for the next generation of chefs and hospitality professionals. The fine dining restaurant offers a carefully curated menu of seasonal dishes at accessible prices. Every plate is prepared and served by students, working under the guidance of expert tutors who bring years of industry experience into the classroom.

Alongside the restaurant, the Mulberry Bistro provides a more relaxed option, serving light lunches, freshly baked cakes, and barista-made coffee in a bright, welcoming space. Both venues not only enrich the student learning journey but also contribute positively to the local community by offering high-quality food and service in an accessible setting.

Mitchell Ogden, Bistro Supervisor at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “We’re truly honoured to receive these accolades, which would not have been possible without the commitment and passion of our dedicated staff and students. Our training mirrors the intensity and standards of the restaurant industry, equipping students with the skills to thrive in their future hospitality careers. It’s incredibly rewarding to see their commitment and hard work pay off.”

The continued success of the Mulberry Restaurant and Bistro underlines BSDC’s reputation as a centre of excellence for hospitality training, inspiring confidence among students, employers and the wider community alike.